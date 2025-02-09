New study uncovers surprisingly simple neighborhood change that could drastically revitalize your health: 'We would see real health benefits'

The researchers looked at 5,477 pairs of twins living across the U.S. from 2009 to 2020.

A new study shows that increased walkability in neighborhoods leads to more — you guessed it — walking.

The researchers looked at 5,477 pairs of twins living across the U.S. from 2009 to 2020 and found that those who lived in more walkable areas reported more physical activity than their siblings in less walkable areas, according to Nice News, which summarized the report.

"We have so many people in the U.S. population who don't get sufficient activity," lead author Glen Duncan, a Washington State University nutrition and exercise physiology professor, said in a press release. "If we could shift the percentage of the population that just took on more plain old walking, we would see real health benefits."

According to the Mayo Clinic, some of the health advantages of walking include weight maintenance, the prevention or management of various conditions such as heart disease and stroke, increased energy levels, sleep improvement, a stronger immune system, and stress reduction.

Nice News pointed out that other studies have already highlighted the positive health impacts associated with living in walkable areas. For instance, it referenced one paper that found that neighborhood walkability was associated with a lower burden of cardiovascular risk factors among cancer patients.

Plus, the benefits of walking could be maximized even more if urban areas integrated more green spaces, which have been tied to a number of positive health impacts. For instance, a study that compared nature walkers with urban walkers found that the former were able to rest their brains better during their exercise. Another study found a correlation between long-term exposure to green spaces and reduced risk of anxiety and depression.

In the university press release, Duncan emphasized that walking is an easy way to improve one's health and encouraged people to get outside and get active.

"You don't have to spend loads of money on fitness clothing and the best gear," he said. "Walking is a very natural thing. You just lace on some shoes and head out the door."

