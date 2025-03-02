University partners with local firm on project that could have big impact on residents' lives: 'Stronger communities make us a stronger company'

"Giving back and investing in the communities we serve is a core value of our company."

This project collaboration will bring affordable sustainability to a New Jersey city.

New Jersey Resources has partnered with Rutgers University's School of Environmental and Biological Sciences to "[create] and [implement] … a sustainable landscape master plan in the Manitou Park section of South Toms River Borough," per ROI-NJ.

NJR's Coastal Climate Initiative helps fund projects and programs that "advance environmental restoration, preservation, stewardship in our coastal communities and beyond," according to NJR's website.

The CCI is donating $50,000 to Rutgers' "Vibrant Communities" program, which will see graduate students in Rutgers' Landscape Architecture Program work alongside Orange County's nonprofit organization Homes for All to develop a sustainable, affordable city plan.

Unfortunately, not many cities are designed with sustainability in mind. Suburban sprawl has resulted in a lack of walkability, an increased reliance on cars, air and water pollution, and a loss of habitat for wildlife.

Several studies show people who live in cities with lots of green spaces — parks, gardens, green roofs, and more — are happier and report lower levels of mental distress.

Residents of green cities are physically healthier, too. Walkability makes a city safer for pedestrians, and fewer cars on the road means less lung-irritating air pollution. Walkable green cities also encourage business activity — for example, the ease of grabbing a quick bite to eat on your walk home from work.

Steve Westhoven, the president and CEO of NJR, is happy to help communities work toward sustainability.

"We believe stronger communities make us a stronger company. Giving back and investing in the communities we serve is a core value of our company," Westhoven told ROI-NJ. "Together with the state's largest university, this project gives us an opportunity to support the residents of Manitou Park and make a difference in the community by improving resiliency, providing access to green spaces and reducing negative impacts on ecosystems and habitats."

