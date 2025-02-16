Expert shares simple city intersection change that could save countless lives: 'I had no idea that's why they do this'

It's no secret that hectic intersections prioritizing cars are the norm in the U.S. Jon Jon (@jonjon.jpeg), an urbanist who shares tips on how to make cities and urban living more walkable and safe, took to TikTok to point out the easiest way to make intersections better for pedestrians and cyclists.

"This car goes well beyond the stop line," the creator said as they pointed to a car that was halfway into the crosswalk section. "In part, it's because of how this intersection was designed."

All cities need to do is switch from far-side signaling to near-side signaling, according to the creator.

Far-side signaling is when traffic signals are placed across the intersection from where the car should be stopping. Contrastingly, near-side signaling places the traffic signal right in front of where the car should be stopping, meaning that cars are more likely to stop ahead of the crosswalk, leaving ample room for cyclists and pedestrians to use the road safely.

The creator explained that this would not increase the price of designing an intersection while still preventing crosswalk crowding, making it so much safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Without safety measures in place, people are less likely to walk and bike even if they want to. By cultivating more ways for pedestrians and bikers to safely get around in urban areas, cities can slash their carbon footprint.

One study showed that a walkable environment can reduce polluting gases by 4 tons a year compared to a vehicle-dependent area. It can also promote more comfort with less noise pollution, less overheating areas, and better mental and physical health, in addition to more financial savings.

Commenters seem to overwhelmingly be in support of their cities making the switch.

"I had no idea that's why they do this," wrote one. "How interesting!"

Another said to the creator: "Your content is absolutely fascinating! Things I have never given a second thought to but are so simple when pointed out."

Finally, the post reached the right audience.

"I've been a civil engineer for eight years and have NEVER considered the possibility of near-side signals," a commenter said. "Thanks for sharing!"

