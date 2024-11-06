Transit expert debunks common myth about 'walkable' cities: 'Who wouldn't want the best of both worlds?'

"You don't need to own a car to survive."

An urbanism expert is debunking the common myth that walkable and bikeable cities have to come at the expense of people who need vehicles to travel longer distances.

Dr. T. Panova (@dr.tpanova), who has more than 48,000 followers on TikTok, posted a clip with footage from Madrid. The footage reveals extensive bike lanes separated from the street by safety barriers as well as a metro station and expansive sidewalks for pedestrians.

"For my friends who love cars and big streets — I see you and I hear you," Panova wrote in the caption before highlighting how cities can support commuters of all types as the world works toward a cleaner, less polluted future.

"We love cars here," Panova acknowledges. "You can have big streets and lots of cars, as well as great biking infrastructure and, like, street trees everywhere. And pleasant walkability. And wide sidewalks. And a bunch of public transit stops everywhere, including buses and subways, as well as beautiful architecture. Like, you gotta be realistic."

"Walkable cities ≠ no cars," one commenter affirmed. "Who wouldn't want the best of BOTH worlds?"

"Yup," another agreed. "Walkable cities = more space on the roads for those who still want or just like to drive."

Indeed, while some argue that the way to create less crowded roads — and reduce commute times — is to add more lanes, highway expansion projects actually tend to have the opposite effect: a concept known as "induced demand," as Transportation for America explains.

Then, there's also the fact that personal gas-powered vehicles are one of the most polluting modes of transportation, with the toxic fumes they release during operation associated with respiratory issues such as asthma.

Because of this and more, many cities in the United States and abroad are embracing projects and policies that support alternative modes of transportation, empowering people to reap the benefits of spending time outdoors and eliminating harmful carbon pollution in the process.

While some TikTokers suggested they would prefer to have car-free cities, others felt that vehicles make certain tasks more manageable and noted they can be beneficial for people with mobility issues (electric vehicles are a more eco-friendly option to a gas-powered car because they don't release tailpipe pollution and offer incredible savings in the long term).

"This all-or-nothing mindset is so narrow-minded (and tired)," one person commented on the original post while admiring the Spanish city's design. "THIS is balance. THIS is abundance."

"Walkable cities with bikeable infrastructure [and] public transportation doesn't mean no cars," another pointed out. "It means you don't need to own a car to survive."

