Parent shares photo of frustrating encounter with cars while walking with stroller: 'Nearly been run over countless times'

"I wish I could use the sidewalk instead of the road with the stroller."

An exasperated parent expressed their frustration after having to push their baby stroller on the street because of an unexpected "traffic jam" on the sidewalk.

The Redditor posted an image showing five cars parked too close to the curb, hanging over the narrow sidewalk and making it impossible to pass with the stroller.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I wish I could use the sidewalk instead of the road with the stroller," the frustrated parent wrote.

Redditors agreed the design was unsafe for pedestrians and suggested showing the image to the local council.

"This is poor design by whoever planned this," one user commented. "The sidewalks need to be deeper or there needs to be a strip of grass between the sidewalk and the parking lot."

"This totally sucks for all who need to stay safe on the sidewalk- people who use strollers, wheelchairs, walker frames, mobility scooters," another Redditor wrote.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Urban designers often develop city plans that fit the needs of cars rather than pedestrians, creating street outlines that lack the infrastructure needed for pedestrians and cyclists to safely move around. Car-centric layouts make it difficult and dangerous for pedestrians, especially individuals with mobility aids, to navigate the city.

Designing cities in a way that allows for wider sidewalks and bike lanes not only makes it safer for the individuals using those paths alongside cars but also creates a healthier environment by reducing car dependency.

Motor vehicles account for a staggering amount of carbon emissions. Each year, highway vehicles emit about 1.5 billion tons of harmful pollutants that contribute to the planet's rising temperatures.

By making cities more pedestrian-efficient, urban developers can help reduce the need for cars and decrease the amount of pollution in the atmosphere.

Redditors continued to discuss the dangers of car-centric layouts in cities.

"I hate when things like this happen," one user wrote. "Nearly been run over countless times from having to go on the road."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.