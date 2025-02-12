Viral spectacle inside shopping mall prompts uproar online: 'Makes me sick'

Balloon releases gained popularity in the 1980s as a fun way to celebrate special occasions, but they've become much less common as public awareness grows about their environmental impacts.

While indoor balloon releases are undoubtedly more eco-friendly than outdoor ones, they contribute to unnecessary waste and potential hazards, especially for young children.

A viral Valentine's Day balloon display in a shopping mall has sparked outrage among r/Anticonsumption users who said there are much better ways to spread the love.

What happened?

A Redditor shared a photo of the spectacle, which one commenter believed happened at the Riviera shopping center in Moscow. That appears to be the case, judging by numerous TikTok videos of the occasion.

"I saw this reel on Instagram, and most of the comments are calling it so cool or cute," the original poster explained.

The OP shared a screenshot of the reel, which showed a heart-shaped structure filled with thousands of red and pink balloons, with shoppers eagerly awaiting the release in the background.

"This mall does a giant balloon drop every Valentine's season," the reel stated.

"Makes me sick," one commenter said.

Another brought up a good point about helium conservation, writing: "Helium is a non-renewable resource that is vital for the functioning of nuclear reactors, MRI machines, and space rockets. F*** balloons."

"I am a fisherman (whole other anticonsumption subject) and when I fish off shore, the number one thing I see in the middle of the ocean is balloons," someone else shared. "Stop letting balloons go free in the air! They come back down and they go straight into our water and forests."

Why are balloon releases concerning?

As the above commenter pointed out, what goes up must come down. After a balloon release, tons of plastic pollutes waterways and animal habitats, and in this case, a mall.

Even though workers can more easily clean up balloons indoors, they still create excessive waste and will likely end up in a landfill, where they may take hundreds of years to decompose and leach harmful chemicals into the soil.

While latex balloons are considered biodegradable, they can take up to four years to break down and pose serious risks to wildlife — especially marine animals. Dolphins, sea turtles, and other creatures may mistake deflated balloons for jellyfish and choke on the material.

The Ocean Conservation Society reported that latex balloons are the most common type found in the stomachs of dead animals and estimates that more than 100,000 marine mammals die from plastic debris each year. Mylar balloons are even worse for animals and the planet since they never biodegrade and contribute to microplastic pollution, wildfires, and even power outages.

Are companies doing anything about this?

Balloons probably have a long way to go before they can be deemed eco-friendly, as some advertised as being biodegradable have been found intact after four months. And even though recycling facilities may accept certain balloons, they're generally considered unrecyclable because they're made of materials that are difficult to separate.

Some cities and states, including Florida, have taken matters into their own hands and banned mass balloon releases. The United Arab Emirates also banned balloons and other single-use plastic items beginning in 2026.

What else is being done to reduce balloon waste?

Luckily, many people — including farm owners, divers, boaters, and fishermen — are shedding light on the dangers of mass balloon releases.

Several creative moms have also shown that it's possible to reuse Mylar balloons to save money on party decorations and reduce waste.

If you're planning a celebration or memorial for a loved one, consider eco-friendly alternatives to balloon releases such as blowing bubbles, planting trees, or using luminaries. These activities can make your special event just as memorable without harming the environment.

