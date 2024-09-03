Diver issues critical warning after making upsetting discovery floating in the ocean: 'They don't go away'

In severe cases, marine life can die from ingesting pieces of plastic.

A diver was frustrated to discover yet another balloon floating in the ocean. Sea lover and marine safari guide Kayleigh (mermaid.kayleigh) posted a video reminding internet users to stop releasing balloons into the air.

"I absolutely hate finding balloons in the ocean!" Kayleigh said. "When you purposely release balloons, they don't go away. Please don't do balloon releases and if you have them outside, please ensure they are secure."

As a regular diver, Kayleigh unfortunately finds balloons in the ocean quite often. In an effort to protect ocean wildlife, Kayleigh posted a video discussing what happens when wildlife ingests balloons.

The video of Kayleigh removing the balloon from the ocean went viral on TikTok, gaining over 29,000 views.

TikTokers were appreciative that someone was speaking out against blatant, careless littering.

"Thank you for everything you do," wrote one user. "We need our oceans and the beautiful ocean life."

"Thanks for the literacy and the cleaning," responded another TikToker.

Plastic pollution in the ocean is a major global crisis. According to a report by National Geographic, each year 8 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean from coastal nations.

When marine organisms mistake litter in the ocean, such as balloons, for food, the pieces of plastic get stuck in their intestines, causing blockages. In severe cases, marine life can die from ingesting pieces of plastic.

Ocean life can also get caught and entangled in plastic waste, which can cause severe external injuries.

Kayleigh encourages TikTok users to skip balloons for their next celebration and instead opt for an eco-friendly decor alternative, such as flowers.

TikTokers continued to discuss the devastating environmental impact of balloons.

"The deepest I've seen a mylar balloon was around 4,500 m during an ROV dive," commented one user. "They're everywhere."

