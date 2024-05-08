Diver issues PSA after fishing out items in middle of ocean: 'I wish people really understood'

"So many need to hear this!"

Diver and TikTok creator Kayleigh (@mermaid.kayleigh) fished out several balloons that had been floating in the ocean in a video response to a commenter who was reluctant to give up the ceremonial act of balloon releases.

"While I understand there's many emotions around funerals and gender reveals, releasing balloons is not the way to celebrate those events. When we release balloons, there is no 'away.' They end up in the natural world and often affect wildlife from land and sea," Kayleigh mentions in the video's voiceover.

"Wildlife in the ocean could easily get entangled in this mess of balloons. If they were to ingest part of this plastic, it could cause blockages and lead to death," she continues, insisting that there are much better ways to honor major life events than to release balloons and potentially kill animals.

In the TikTok's caption, Kayleigh added how balloons and plastic waste not only kill wildlife but can also get trapped in electrical lines, starting fires that can harm humans.

"Let's begin to think of not only ourselves but others as well to make a positive change in the world around us," Kayleigh wrote.

This video is an excellent reminder of how we all can work together to create less waste and contribute to a cleaner earth for everyone to enjoy.

Instead of releasing balloons that leave litter behind or items that can pose a fire risk, we can pursue safer, more Earth-friendly alternatives for honoring loved ones, such as planting trees or even a memory garden.

Many commenters thanked Kayleigh for spreading the word about the pollution created by balloon releases and expressed their hopes that more people would come to understand the bigger picture.

"I used to buy my friends balloon bouquets all the time. Since learning, I have stopped buying them all together. Our planet is that important," one commenter wrote.

"I lived by the Miami River for 6 years and picked up balloons on a regular basis. I wish people really understood the impact of balloon releases," another said.

"So many need to hear this!" a third TikTok user added.

