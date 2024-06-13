Boater shares frustrating reality of balloon releases: 'Please be mindful'

All balloons that are released into the air end up as litter.

A TikToker's boat voyage revealed the extent of harm that balloons can cause.

Kiana Ting (@cartierting) picked up dozens of balloon carcasses during a jaunt on the water with their family, documenting how many there were and their potential dangers.

"The amount of balloons we saw in the ocean today was so heartbreaking," Ting wrote.

In the minute-long video, Ting picked up balloon after balloon, saying: "Can people please learn to pick up after themselves? You guys disappoint me."

They noted metallic residue was rubbing off on their hands and polluting the water. "That s*** is also staying in our oceans," Ting said.

One balloon read: "Happy Mother's Day!"

"Are you serious?" Ting said. "What about Mother Earth?"

All balloons that are released into the air end up as litter, according to the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies. Balloon litter kills wildlife — dolphins, turtles, and other marine animals mistake them for jellyfish — and even causes problems for aircraft, power outages, and fires. And it can take them hundreds of years to break down into microplastics, which cause similar issues.

Helium is a finite resource that is used in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI scans), superconductors, and weather balloons. There is a worldwide shortage of helium, and it's projected to get worse. Helium balloons use up this resource when it could be used for more important purposes.

Some municipalities and states have made balloon releases illegal, and others, including Florida, are on that path. You can help by properly disposing of latex balloons and recycling foil ones.

"With graduation around the corner, please please please be mindful if you're buying helium balloons!" Ting wrote.

One commenter provided alternatives for those who release balloons to remember late loved ones.

"If you want to do something for passed ones, writing letters, candles, grow a plant, throw petals in to the air or dry leaves and so much more you can do that isn't hurting anything," they said.

