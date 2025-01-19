Mom shares brilliant hack to make the most out of old party decorations: 'I definitely did not know this!'

Everyone loves a good birthday party, but let's face it — the cost of party decorations can hit your pocketbook hard.

Thankfully, TikToker Allison (@everythinginplace) shared a simple hack to help save money on birthday party decorations, specifically foil balloons.

The scoop

What's the trick Allison found for saving money on party decorations? Reusing foil balloons. You may not know this, but foil balloons can be deflated and then reinflated the next time you need them.

"Did you know those foil birthday balloons can be reused again and again?" Allison asks as the demonstration begins.

In the video, Allison explains that foil balloons typically come with a straw used for inflation. You can also deflate your balloons by placing this straw in the valve area and moving it around until you feel the air begin to release. Once the straw is in place, press gently down on your balloon until it's completely deflated. Then, put the balloon in a safe spot until you need it again.

"It's such a simple hack that makes a big difference," Allison wrote in the video's caption. "This quick organizing tip is perfect for keeping your home clutter-free and your party budget-friendly while also being kind to the environment."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

How it's helping

Foil party balloons vary widely in price depending on the type you get, where you purchase them, and how large they are. Add the cost of helium to inflate them, and you could be looking at $40 or more for a handful of balloons. That means Allison's hack could save you a ton of money in the long run.

Reusing foil balloons also helps the environment. These balloons can take years to break down entirely, causing them to take up valuable space in landfills. If a balloon floats away from a party, it could land in an ocean or a forest, causing pollution or being mistaken for food by birds, turtles, and fish.

Animals that try to consume balloons can become tangled in them and unable to move. If ingested, balloons may also cause an obstruction in the digestive tract, leading to starvation.

What everyone's saying

People were impressed with this money-saving hack. One user commented, "I definitely did not know this!"

Even if you don't need your party balloons again, you can save and donate them to a local school, library, or church, which will keep these items out of landfills, oceans, and animals' stomachs.

You can also expand on this hack by repurposing other household items or donating them to organizations such as GotSneakers, which accepts used sneakers and even pays for those in good condition, and Trashie, which takes used textiles and clothing.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



