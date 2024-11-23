Tesla and Uber launch new combined program worth $2,000 for drivers — here's how you can take advantage

The partnership is far from the first time the two companies have joined forces.

Tesla and Uber are sweetening the pot for Uber drivers in the market for a new car.

Tesla's website unveiled a new program worth up to $2,000 in combined credits and cash for eligible drivers who purchase a new Model 3 or Model Y vehicle, as Teslarati reported.

Upon delivery of the new car this year, Tesla will send $1,000 in credits that can be redeemed for items like service appointments, Tesla shop purchases, and Supercharging. Uber will toss in its $1,000 portion in cash if drivers hit the 1,000-trip milestone before February 15, 2025.

Teslarati suggested that the Model 3 and Model Y were chosen because of their price point and status as the most up-to-date Tesla vehicles.

The partnership is far from the first time the two companies have joined forces. One similar past collaboration focused on incentives for new Model 3 and Y purchases, as well as charging station accessibility.

It's notable that the companies continue to team up despite Tesla's "Cybercabs," aka "Robotaxis," presenting a potentially large threat to ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft. The AP reported that Tesla is aiming to put the driverless cabs on the road in 2026 at a price under $30,000.

However the world of autonomous vehicles ends up shaking out, it is encouraging to see Tesla and Uber further incentivizing drivers to make the switch to EVs.

Teslas offer rideshare drivers, and everyone else, an opportunity to save big on fuel and maintenance costs. They also boast the industry-leading Supercharger network.

More widespread adoption of EVs can help lower our collective reliance on dirty energy that heats the planet.

In this case, there's also the bonus of hailing an Uber and feeling better about getting into an EV that isn't increasing your individual contributions to air pollution, as explained by Our World in Data. That air pollution from gas-powered vehicles can lead to a series of complications for those exposed to it, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency revealed.

Commenters on Teslarati were a bit perplexed by the partnership with robotaxis on the way.

"Uber vs self driving -- I wonder if they know something we don't?" a commenter asked while adding the follow-up: "As in there will always need to be a human in the loop?"

"Uber is not helping Tesla to sell more Uber-replacement vehicles if there isn't more partnership to come," another user theorized.

