Driver shares honest review after swapping old car for Tesla: 'I absolutely second everything you said'

After a couple swapped their gas cars for electric vehicles, they were blown away by the annual savings, prompting one of the drivers to share their experience in the r/TeslaLounge community.

"Wife and I transitioned 100% EV," the Redditor wrote, explaining that both of their gas-powered vehicles were around 10 years old.

While an unfortunate encounter with a deer hastened the EV adoption, the original poster was pleasantly surprised to discover they could purchase an electric vehicle for significantly less than they expected, thanks to incentives available through the Inflation Reduction Act.

"$7,500 off the price from the point of sale discount from EV tax credit brought the total sale price down to the upper $30ks," the OP wrote of their customized long-range Model Y. "Wow! Half what I was expecting to pay for a new car... I was in a good mood."

The OP added that they also paid $2,250 total for a licensed electrician to install an EV charger in their garage. Even though they initially didn't plan to purchase a second EV until they paid off the Model Y, they found a used Model 3 for under $21,000 with an additional EV tax credit. The whole process took about two months.

While the OP may have been in a good mood after their experience, their day was ultimately about to get a whole lot brighter after they realized just how much they were saving on fuel.

"Total cost to transition was just $41,500 and we're saving $4,500 annually on electric vs. gas. Why doesn't everyone do this!?" the OP wrote in awe, calling the EV transition a "no-brainer."

It's worth noting that these IRA incentives may not be available forever, as president-elect Donald Trump has stated that he'd like to eliminate large portions of it. So taking advantage of the IRA's rebates and tax credits sooner rather than later could save you thousands of dollars while the window of opportunity is still open.

Some commenters highlighted how powering their EVs may be more difficult for apartment dwellers or others who are unable to install chargers at home, with some suggesting certain areas need even more charging infrastructure growth.

Fears of running out of juice before reaching a destination is a common concern preventing people from switching to EVs, which aren't only less expensive to power and maintain in the long run but also better for the environment. Whereas a traditional gas-powered car releases around 10,000-plus pounds of carbon pollution annually, EVs don't produce any when driven.

However, one Redditor chimed in with an experience that could help alleviate range anxiety.

"For ppl who say charging infra is not there yet: I just completed a 1,230 miles round trip from Bay area to Death Valley and not once had [an] issue with range," they argued, revealing that they made it to the famously expansive national park with 150 miles of range remaining and had charging stations available to them when they arrived at an in-park hotel.

Meanwhile, others simply affirmed the OP's experience.

"I absolutely second everything you said. I bought a Model S 2020 Long Range with Arachnid rims for… wait for it… for $40k! " one person wrote. "Bottom line… best decision ever."

