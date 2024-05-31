Company rolls out 'first-of-a-kind' EV charging stations in major US cities: 'It's a no-brainer'

"It uses and upgrades existing urban infrastructure … for a fraction of the cost of traditional approaches."

Imagine being able to charge your electric vehicle next to a lamppost. For drivers in major metro areas like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, that vision is now a reality thanks to a clever new EV charging solution. Electrek called the technology "first-of-a-kind."

Voltpost, an innovative EV charging company, has developed a modular charger that retrofits onto existing lampposts. With just a few small upgrades, any lamppost can become a convenient and affordable place for drivers to plug in, making it a breeze to keep your EV charged around town.

The brilliance is in the simplicity — by tapping into infrastructure that's already omnipresent in cities, Voltpost installs these chargers inexpensively in under two hours, without any construction, trenching, or complex permitting. That means expanding access to charging quickly, including in underserved communities.

Picture this: you pull up to a lamppost, grab the charger's retractable cable, and plug it right into your car. The cable routes at a 90-degree angle, keeping it safely out of the way of pedestrians and traffic.

The Voltpost app allows you to manage your charging session, make reservations, track your energy use, and even see how much money and pollution you're saving by driving electric. And with two to four charging ports per post, there's room for the whole neighborhood to power up.

"Voltpost's solution is a no-brainer for urban curbside charging," said Laura Fox, former general manager of Citi Bike and a Voltpost advisor. "It uses and upgrades existing urban infrastructure (lampposts) for a fraction of the cost of traditional approaches, while enabling future urban use cases for that infrastructure."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

With this smart approach to expanding urban charging, Voltpost is making it simpler than ever for folks to switch to money-saving, planet-friendly EVs. And that's a win-win we can all get charged up about.

🗣️ When you think about owning an EV, what concerns you most about public charging stations?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.