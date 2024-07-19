Uber announces exciting new trial program offering $1,000 to drivers — but there's a catch

"We're out to show that it's possible to make the switch."

Uber is offering $1,000 to 175 people in the United States and Canada who sign up for their new challenge and give up their cars for an entire month.

Axios reported the challenge is set to begin on July 22 and run through Aug. 25. During this time, those chosen to participate in the program have to pick from a list of alternative transportation modes. Some of the choices include walking, using a Lime e-bike or e-scooter, rideshare, and public transit.

Uber is calling this challenge the One Less Car trial. With the costs of car ownership soaring to unprecedented heights, Uber is running this program to study what works in helping people live what it refers to as a "car-light lifestyle."

Uber has partnered with the Behavioural Insights Team to process the results of this eco-friendly initiative. Part of the deal for participants is that they agree to document their experience throughout the five-week-long trial.

The results from a similar challenge Uber ran in 2023 in Australia were encouraging, showing that walking was the most common substitute for car use.

If consumers could use alternate transportation more frequently or even give up the need for a car altogether, the savings per year could be in the thousands. According to AAA, the average monthly cost of "owning and operating a new vehicle" in 2023 was $1,015.

Not only could a decrease in car dependency benefit consumers' bank accounts, but it would also lower toxic pollution from the millions of cars that hit the road every day. Making life more affordable and the air around us cleaner helps everyone move toward a brighter, safer future.

Other corporations are taking action in the name of sustainability as well. PepsiCo is expanding its electric vehicle fleet. REI and Intuit have teamed up to launch a solar farm. Target started a successful program to recycle old car seats and reduce waste. These are just a few examples of the many big organizations that are making an impact and inspiring change with new eco-friendly initiatives.

"We're out to show that it's possible to make the switch to a car-light lifestyle, saving both money and emissions, while contributing to more livable cities," Adam Gromis, Uber's global head of sustainability policy, wrote.

