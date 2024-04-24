Tesla makes head-turning move with new long-range Model Y launch: 'Allows you to commute all week without charging'

Tesla making its vehicles more affordable — even the long-range versions — is a massive win for drivers and the environment.

Tesla has introduced a long-range version of one of its most popular models that offers incredible bang for your buck.

The EV company is launching a new version of the Model Y in Europe, the Long Range rear-wheel-drive Model Y. A social media post promoting the new model boasts that it "allows you to commute all week without charging—at an even more accessible price."

When equipped with 19-inch Gemini Wheels, the new version of the Model Y can hold 600 kilometers of range on a single charge, equivalent to about 373 miles. The company also claims that the new model has the "lowest cost per kilometer in the electric SUV market (14.9 kWh/100 km)." That's equivalent to 14.9 kilowatt hours per 62 miles, or 4.43 miles per kilowatt hour.

At a starting price of €48,990 ($52,230 U.S.), the Model Y Long Range RWD is now the second cheapest Model Y after the standard wheel drive.

The model is now available in Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Tesla making its vehicles more affordable — even the long-range versions — is a massive win for drivers and the environment, as EV drivers save substantially on refueling their vehicles in the long run, which also helps the planet by keeping dirty energy pollution out of the atmosphere.

The company has numerous developments that continue to make its vehicles more accessible to customers. Tesla is developing its cheapest model yet, which will open up EV options for even more drivers. Additionally, Tesla was found to be the cheapest luxury car brand to maintain. And Model 3s actually cost less than Toyota Camrys in certain parts of the United States.

Electrek reported the news with enthusiasm, adding, "I love more powertrain options. There are plenty of people who don't … need all-wheel-drive, but they would need or prefer longer range. This is a no-brainer and should be available in all markets in my opinion."

Commenters also expressed their excitement about the news.

"That's the model I'd buy here in the US. I don't need AWD and that saves weight and improves range. I hope Tesla will add this configuration when the updated model Y shows up in the US," one user said.

"That's extremely appealing to me," another user wrote.

