Driver shares honest opinion of experience owning a Tesla — here's what they had to say

Sure, you may have thought about buying a Tesla to reduce your pollution, because of its safety systems, or just because you like how it looks and drives. But there's another bonus to owning a Tesla, along with many other EVs, you may not have considered — sheer practicality.

A Tesla driver recently gushed on their TikTok account about the convenience of owning the sleek electric vehicle. Their car, a Tesla Model 3, had been practically buried in snow overnight. Rather than scrape hardened ice and snow from the vehicle before work, the owner simply tapped their phone a few times from the warmth of their home and defrosted the car while they showered and ate breakfast.

One commenter agreed about the benefit of owning a Tesla: "I've never experienced a more convenient car."

Many other EVs, such as Rivians (as well as some gas-powered cars), come with an app that enables remote preconditioning, too, but it's hard to beat the knowledge that your app can show you the exact battery percentage your car has and how much it's using to heat the car.

That convenience is evident in other ways, too. Tesla drivers don't need to bring their cars in for service nearly as often as drivers of internal combustion engine vehicles do, which saves time and money.

Tesla's Supercharger network and smart navigation system also make charging on the go convenient for drivers by offering plentiful charging stations in most populated areas and letting the driver know which stations have the most availability for charging stops.

One of the company's most futuristic and convenient features is Summon, a software system that will automatically pilot the car a short distance to the driver's location. It's a convenient tool for pulling the car out of a garage or a parking space to make accessing the vehicle even easier.

For many drivers, making the shift to EVs to cut down on carbon pollution won't be easy as prices remain higher for EVs than many buyers prefer. But the sheer convenience of Tesla's operating system may end up making the choice easier for more drivers, a choice that will also benefit the planet.

When Reuters did a comparison of a Model 3 and a Toyota Corolla, the outlet found that the Tesla only needed to be driven about 15,000 miles to make up for the pollution associated with the battery pack, after which all subsequent driving saved major carbon from the air — not to mention money on charging versus gasoline.

As this owner attested, though, part of the fun of owning an EV is getting a truly modern car that can do innovative things. Some newer EVs even have the ability to "shake" snow off. No word yet on a feature to fully clear your entire driveway, but the current features are a good start.

