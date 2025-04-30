  • Business Business

Tesla insider reveals name change for critical feature — here's what's happening

"Like with all Tesla launches, prices will be higher initially."

by Noah Jampol
Photo Credit: iStock

Buried in the news of Frito-Lay building eight additional charging stations for its fleet of Tesla Semis was an apparent name change for those chargers.

Teslarati astutely took notice of the charging stations' rebrand from Megachargers to so-called "Semi Chargers" in the company's filings. It's unclear what sparked the change, but it's possible that the shift is to differentiate from the brand's 60,000 Superchargers used by Tesla and other electric vehicle drivers.

As for Frito-Lay, the new installation at its Bakersfield, California, location reinforces the Pepsi-owned subsidiary's embrace of the Tesla Semi. Due to Frito-Lay's hard-to-miss branding and the trucks' impressive acceleration, the semis have turned heads.

Per Teslarati, Frito-Lay has preexisting chargers at a Modesto location some three hours north of Bakersfield. These new Semi Chargers will add more convenience and flexibility. 

While Tesla has fallen on hard times, with decreasing sales numbers and an increase in EV vandalism in response to CEO Elon Musk's political activity, the Tesla Semi could be a bright spot for the company. On Tesla's Q4 earnings call, company leaders indicated Tesla Semi production will ramp up in 2025 before hitting full-go in 2026.

Accordingly, a new Semi factory in Reno that will mass-produce the trucks is making steady progress, as Teslarati (@Teslarati) shared in a video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

All-electric trucks are a positive for the sector, where transport trucks require an outsized amount of fuel for their presence on the road, per CNBC. Unsurprisingly, all that diesel fuel creates a heavy amount of pollution. It accounts for around 30% of overall vehicle pollution, despite medium- and heavy-duty trucks representing just 4% of the vehicles on the road.

The Tesla Semi's biggest client outside of internal use is Pepsi, though they've had positive trials with several other companies like DHL. Drivers have given the vehicles glowing reviews, and the outlook is positive as far as major adoption when more trucks are produced.

Teslarati commenters debated over the price of Tesla Semis.

"If the price is under $400K, it'll be a success, considering the big performance advantages shown in the industry's 2023 'Run On Less,'" one wrote.

Another countered: "Wasn't the price supposed to be under $250K?"

"Like with all Tesla launches, prices will be higher initially to capitalize on those that don't mind paying more to have them sooner, which also helps with the high unit cost at low volumes," a commenter explained.

