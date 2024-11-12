Tesla achieves major milestone with its Supercharger network: 'The most extensive and reliable charging network in America'

Tesla remains one of the top-selling electric vehicle brands in the world, and the company recently reached another milestone with its Supercharger network, as reported by Electrek.

On Oct. 17, Tesla announced that it had deployed 60,000 Supercharger stalls worldwide via its Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) account on X, formerly Twitter.

Today we opened Enshu Morimachi in Japan, commemorating 60,000 Supercharger posts globally and 600 Supercharger posts in Japan. https://t.co/LVxl8amYRF pic.twitter.com/g7QJsTfJ0c — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) October 17, 2024

"Today we opened Enshu Morimachi in Japan, commemorating 60,000 Supercharger posts globally and 600 Supercharger posts in Japan," the caption read.

Superchargers are public charging stations that can add up to 200 miles of charge in 15 minutes, according to the Tesla website. And they cost just one-fifth the amount of competing charging stations, according to a recent report. The Supercharger is also being fitted to charge more types of EVs, not just Tesla vehicles.

This year, Tesla has slowed the rate of installations of Superchargers. From January to June, it deployed 5,000 Superchargers, a 19% drop from the same timeframe in 2023 — a result of major layoffs earlier this year.

However, the installation of the 60,000th Supercharger is great news for the electric vehicle community. EVs are growing in popularity for their cost savings on fuel and reduction of air pollution. Public charging stations help drivers refuel their EVs away from home, especially on longer road trips, as electric vehicles can be driven anywhere from 110 to 300 miles on one charge, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

The adoption of EVs is not slowing soon. Experts believe there will be 26 million electric vehicles on U.S. roads by 2030. To accommodate the demand for charging, there would need to be at least 1.2 million public charging stations, according to McKinsey. This milestone shows the impressive work in installing reliable charging stations and reminds us how much more we need to go.

"The Tesla network is THE most extensive and reliable charging network in America today, full stop," one user commented on Electrek's article.

"Superchargers are prolly the main reason I bought 2 Teslas," another commented.

