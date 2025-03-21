Tesla elicits shock with huge announcement about new Megacharger site — and it could bring big changes to the industry

"In Europe, there are already many thousands of such trucks rolling on the streets."

Tesla has announced plans to build a Megacharger site in Los Angeles for its line of electric trucks. The Megachargers are being built in Carson, California, near the Port of Los Angeles, as Not a Tesla App reported.

The Megachargers are made up of large, square-shaped connectors. They have incredible power and can potentially charge a Tesla Semi to go over 400 miles in just 30 minutes of charging, per the publication.

The location is just one of the reasons this is such welcome news. The Port of Los Angeles is one of the busiest ports in America. Trucks pick up goods from the docks and start their journeys to stores and warehouses all over the United States.

This is also a game-changer for logistics and shipping firms considering making the switch to electric trucks. The convenience and accessibility of the Megachargers near such a busy hub will make the potential switch to an electric truck a much more viable and effective option.

The switch would be cost-effective, too. According to Tesla, charging with electricity is two times cheaper per mile than using diesel fuel. The company — which is, incidentally, in the middle of a public relations crisis as many of its locations have been facing protests over CEO Elon Musk's involvement in politics and world affairs — estimates savings of approximately $150,000 in the first three years of operating one of its Semis.

The benefits of electric semitrucks go well beyond just the financial.

The Environmental Protection Agency says medium and heavy-duty vehicles release 417.1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (over 459 million tons) per year. That is a massive amount of air pollution, which makes the environment less safe for humans and animals and negatively affects ecosystems.

In short, the faster diesel trucks are off the road, the better for human health and the environment.

This is only the latest good news on the electric Semi front from Tesla. The company recently announced its Semis would be available in Europe. Originally, they were only available in the United States, where major companies like Costco and Walmart have started incorporating the trucks into their fleets.

People seemed excited by the announcement.

One commenter shared: "I LOVE the semi … and the economics compared to diesel seem fantastic."

Others were concerned the slow rollout meant a lack of viability, but commenters were quick to point out the popularity of electric trucks around the globe. "In Europe, there are many thousands of such trucks rolling on the streets already," one said.

