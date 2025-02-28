Tesla announces exciting update about next-gen semi trucks: 'No-brainer'

The growth of electric vehicles continues, and that includes expanding from traditional, compact cars to a larger suite of machines.

As Teslarati explained, Tesla's Class 8 all-electric Semi truck is set to ramp up production.

Teslarati noted that in a Q4 earnings call — which featured news that Tesla's revenue dropped 8% — Lars Moravy, Tesla's vice president of vehicle engineering, said that the first builds of the Semi's high-volume design will begin later in 2025 before gathering speed early in 2026.

"The Semi is a [total cost of ownership] no-brainer," Moravy said.

A dedicated Semi factory is now being built in Nevada. When complete, the facility is expected to produce up to 50,000 units of the vehicle annually.

"We just closed out the Semi factory roof and walls last week in Reno, a schedule which is great with the weather," Moravy added. "In Reno, you never know what's going to happen. But we're prepping for mechanical installation of all the equipment in the coming months."

The Semi was initially announced back in 2017, and its first delivery event was held at the end of 2022. The Class 8 all-electric truck has been limited to a select group of customers so far.

PepsiCo is one of the big brand names that has taken a Semi fleet order, and it has been so far impressed with the vehicle's capabilities.

The impending production boost of Tesla Semis isn't the only big news for large electric vehicles. There are also innovative efforts to develop autonomous, all-electric trucks for use in ports.

A partnership between Westwell and Hesai has been established to optimize port operations with electric autonomous trucks, helping to cut down on harmful air pollution from the shipping industry.

These trucks, equipped with lidar technology, are designed to navigate the complex environments of ports efficiently, paving the way for cleaner and more efficient transportation solutions.

