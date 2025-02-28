  • Business Business

Tesla announces exciting update about next-gen semi trucks: 'No-brainer'

The growth of electric vehicles continues.

by Demitri Fierro
The growth of electric vehicles continues.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The growth of electric vehicles continues, and that includes expanding from traditional, compact cars to a larger suite of machines

As Teslarati explained, Tesla's Class 8 all-electric Semi truck is set to ramp up production.

Teslarati noted that in a Q4 earnings call — which featured news that Tesla's revenue dropped 8% — Lars Moravy, Tesla's vice president of vehicle engineering, said that the first builds of the Semi's high-volume design will begin later in 2025 before gathering speed early in 2026. 

"The Semi is a [total cost of ownership] no-brainer," Moravy said. 

A dedicated Semi factory is now being built in Nevada. When complete, the facility is expected to produce up to 50,000 units of the vehicle annually.

"We just closed out the Semi factory roof and walls last week in Reno, a schedule which is great with the weather," Moravy added. "In Reno, you never know what's going to happen. But we're prepping for mechanical installation of all the equipment in the coming months."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The Semi was initially announced back in 2017, and its first delivery event was held at the end of 2022. The Class 8 all-electric truck has been limited to a select group of customers so far.

PepsiCo is one of the big brand names that has taken a Semi fleet order, and it has been so far impressed with the vehicle's capabilities. 

The impending production boost of Tesla Semis isn't the only big news for large electric vehicles. There are also innovative efforts to develop autonomous, all-electric trucks for use in ports. 

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

A partnership between Westwell and Hesai has been established to optimize port operations with electric autonomous trucks, helping to cut down on harmful air pollution from the shipping industry. 

These trucks, equipped with lidar technology, are designed to navigate the complex environments of ports efficiently, paving the way for cleaner and more efficient transportation solutions

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x