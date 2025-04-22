Tesla owner shares frustrating photos of disturbing trend growing across the country: 'This won't be the last time this will happen'

However you feel about what kind of car someone else drives, it's never cool to intentionally damage it.

Unfortunately, not everyone believes that, as one Redditor in Colorado proved with pictures of their scratched Tesla.

In the driver's post in r/TeslaModelY, they showed how someone had dug and dragged something sharp from tire to tire on the left side, straight through the center of the doors.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I have my appointment next week with the body shop to get the estimate and get it fixed," they wrote. "Broken over this."

Few car brands have achieved as controversial a status as Tesla, and for its drivers, vandalism is nothing new, and the problem has only increased in recent months over CEO Elon Musk's involvement in politics. Fresh criticisms also recently surfaced about the automaker's low scores on important safety tests for its automatic driving features.

However, the company still pushes the electric vehicle field forward in many ways, and public opinion over it can positively or negatively influence people who may choose a cost-saving EV over gas-guzzlers.

The more people who opt for the quiet, battery-powered models on the market today — Tesla's or otherwise — the less tailpipe pollution we have to worry about heating up the atmosphere and throwing ecosystems around the world out of balance.

Granted, there are valid concerns about EVs. The minerals needed to power their batteries require harmful mining, and the electric grids they charge on are often powered by planet-heating fuel.

Yet going electric can still help replace today's oil, coal, and gas extraction that happens at a much larger scale and is far worse for the air we breathe and the land we live on. Plus, even EVs with inefficient batteries are still cleaner for the air than gasoline-powered engines.

Lucky for the Tesla owner dealing with the scratch, insurance stepped in, and they just had to cover the deductible for repairs. They also filed a police report, as the Model Y video cameras caught the vandal in the act.

"This won't be the last time this will happen. All tesla owners are targets," one commenter warned.

"Sorry that happened to you," another empathized.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.