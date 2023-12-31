  • Tech Tech

Video shows Frito-Lay Tesla Semi truck in action: ‘[It] will revolutionize the trucking industry’

“Powerful Tesla trucks are awesome.”

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: X

A recent video revealing a Tesla Semi driving into a Frito-Lay warehouse circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The account, Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV), posted the video to highlight the potential these electric vehicles can have in the transportation sector. 

“There were multiple Tesla Semi’s coming into Frito Lay to get another load,” read the caption. “These trucks are insane and can tow a lot. Tesla Semi will revolutionize the trucking industry.”

“That’s great to hear! The Tesla Semi indeed has the potential to revolutionize the trucking industry with its impressive capabilities and eco-friendly nature,” commented one user. “It’s exciting to see multiple Semis being used by companies like Frito Lay to transport loads efficiently. Tesla continues to push boundaries and innovate in various sectors.”

Transitioning from diesel trucks to electric transportation vehicles can have a significant impact on the environment. The transportation industry is the biggest contributor to heat-trapping gas pollution in the U.S.

According to a report by the EPA, trucks, cars, commercial aircraft, and railroads, among other transportation sources, accounted for 29% of the total planet-overheating gases in the nation in 2021.

Though transport trucks only account for 4% of the vehicles in the U.S., they consume more than 25% of total highway fuel. On top of that, these heavy-duty trucks also contribute to nearly 30% of heat-trapping carbon released on highways, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, as CNBC reported.

Reducing the number of diesel trucks on the road can help decrease the air pollution that is warming our planet and creating health issues. 

Tesla Semis also have more efficient acceleration capacities compared to diesel trucks. Most gas-powered vehicles take around 30 seconds to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour, per Electrek, while a Tesla Semi can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 20 seconds while transporting cargo. 

Additionally, these electric trucks can drive an estimated 500 miles on a single charge, according to Tesla, and use less than 2 kilowatt-hours of energy per mile.

X users were impressed by the power and energy-saving qualities of the Tesla Semi.

“Powerful Tesla trucks are awesome,” responded one user.

“Thanks to the incredible features of the Tesla Semi, many companies are starting to replace their outdated gasoline trucks with a Tesla Semi,” wrote another user. 



