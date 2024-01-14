Video shows mind-boggling acceleration of Tesla Semi: ‘Diesel … can’t even do half of what this Tesla Semi did’

The Tesla Semi has been turning heads for all the right reasons, and a video circulating online has demonstrated one of its most impressive aspects.

While hauling a cargo bed from Frito-Lay, the all-electric model was captured taking a tight turn at a stop light before the driver decided to put his foot to the floor.

With that, the Semi sped away, showcasing impressive acceleration not typically seen in a long-haul freight vehicle.

“Just spotted a sleek Tesla Semi rolling into Frito-Lay!” the caption on the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownerssv) TikTok account read. “Looks like Elon’s making a snack run… or maybe they’re electrifying the way we get our chips!”

While some commenters speculated on how much weight the Tesla Semi was pulling, one TikToker was more than convinced by the model’s capabilities.

“Diesel with no trailer can’t even do half of what this Tesla Semi did,” they said.

“Bro the acceleration is wild,” said another user, while one TikToker added, “Listen how quiet it is … can’t wait till it’s nothing but majority electric on the roads.”

According to MotorTrend, the Semi can haul as much as 82,000 pounds, although it’s unclear what the load was in the video.

Regardless, Tesla has said the machine can cover a range of 500 miles on a single charge, while its 0-60 miles per hour time of 20 seconds can be achieved with a full load.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency reported that medium- and heavy-duty trucks were responsible for 23% of pollution from the transportation sector in 2021.

It’s clear, then, that trucking has a huge part to play when it comes to dirty fuel pollution, with most heavy trucks powered by diesel.

In addition to producing gases that contribute to global heating, the burning of diesel in trucks can lead to respiratory and cardiovascular conditions in humans, while exacerbating existing ones, while the ground-level ozone it creates can damage crops and trees, according to the EPA and the National Library of Medicine.

That’s why advancements in transportation such as the Semi can have a huge impact on the health of the planet and its inhabitants, as electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe pollution on the road.

The fact the Semi boasts such impressive acceleration is just a little bonus.

“I don’t think [I’d] mind getting stuck behind one of these at a light,” another TikToker said.

“Wow, got some zip,” someone else added.

