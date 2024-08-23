Tesla releases first render images of new 'Semi Factory' — and it could signal a shift in the freight industry

"This is one area where Tesla can really dominate."

The electrification revolution is growing. While electric vehicles have been recognized as a growing trend among consumers, the interest is now spreading to the commercial vehicle world.

As explained by Electrek, renowned automotive company Tesla recently unveiled the designs for the upcoming "Semi Factory" set to construct electric semis near the Gigafactory Nevada location. The new images of the company's first high-volume semi factory are stunning.

Semi Factory progress and render of final building. The @Tesla construction team is awesome. pic.twitter.com/HyPSvxJd19 — Dan Priestley (@danWpriestley) July 26, 2024

Head of the Tesla Semi program Dan Priestley (@danWpriestley) took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to showcase the site progress alongside the rendered image of the finished Semi Factory.

The expansion into the semi-truck space has been met with delays, as noted by Electrek. Originally announced in 2017, the program was set to come into the industry market in 2020 but didn't enter production until late 2022.

In October, it was revealed that only 70 Tesla Semi trucks had been constructed, primarily used by the automaker itself and multinational food and beverage corporation PepsiCo.

In early 2024, the company began to break ground on construction for the new factory, announcing that it is to be finished and begin manufacturing the Tesla Semi trucks by late 2025.

When they have been seen on the road, Tesla's semis turn heads with their impressive capabilities, including handling tough, icy conditions.

Furthermore, with four Tesla models ranking in the top 12 of all EV types sold — and the Model Y topping the charts — it's clear that Tesla is leading the charge (pun intended) toward a more sustainable future.

In addition to contributing to cleaner, healthier air, switching to an EV can offer significant cost benefits, saving people as much as $1,500 per year on gas and maintenance. In fact, a recent study showed that 90% of Americans would save money by transitioning to an EV, per the University of Michigan Center for Sustainable Systems.

That's perhaps even more incentive to take advantage of the $7,500 tax credit that some models qualify for.

Meanwhile, not many details have surfaced regarding the factory, but Tesla has set the ambitious goal to produce up to 50,000 Tesla Semis per year, per Electrek.

"This is one area where Tesla can really dominate. These trucks are so important," wrote one reader.

"It's nice to see this factory finally getting some progress," commented another.

