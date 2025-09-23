Expert reveals secret behind recent surge in Tesla stock: 'Disrupt[ing] markets that are almost unimaginably large'

Investors have been betting big on Elon Musk's ability to deliver on his lofty promises.

Despite lagging EV sales and declining market share, Tesla's stock has surged in recent weeks, fueled by CEO Elon Musk's $1 billion personal investment and investor optimism over the company's artificial-intelligence potential, Investor's Business Daily reported.

"We think TSLA's multiple is so high because the company is using AI to disrupt markets that are almost unimaginably large," opined Alex Potter, an analyst at Piper Sandler, per IBD. "Given the size of the addressable market — as well as Elon Musk's track record — long-term investors have proved willing to 'front load' the valuation, in anticipation of an eventual upward inflection in fundamentals."

In other words, investors have been betting big on the billionaire CEO's promises to deliver everything from fully autonomous vehicles to AI-powered robots, despite the fact that the company's current financial situation does not justify the high stock price.

Ben Kallo, an analyst for Baird, has been similarly bullish on Tesla, despite projecting that its EV sales will continue to decline and that the company's short-term performance "will be choppy," according to IBD.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Amid Musk's controversial foray into politics and government with his time at the Department of Government Efficiency, as well as increased competition from other automakers, Tesla has seen both its EV sales and its U.S. market share decline sharply.

In the first half of 2025, Tesla's sales declined 13% while EV sales at competitor GMC soared by 106%, Chevrolet grew by 143%, and Honda skyrocketed by 340%, according to a report by Cox Automotive and Kelley Blue Book.

Despite Tesla's EV struggles, the strength of its competitors indicates that the overall EV marketplace has remained relatively strong. Further, consumers now have more EV choices than ever before, with options ranging from sporty coupes to powerful pickups and everything in between.

In addition to producing less planet-heating pollution per mile than gas-powered vehicles, EVs can save owners thousands of dollars per year in fuel costs, according to the Department of Energy.

To take the environmental benefits and cost savings of driving an EV even further, you can pair an electric vehicle with a home solar system. Charging an EV from home solar is cheaper than doing so from the electrical grid or at a public charging station, plus you get the added benefit of knowing that your vehicle is powered by cleaner, renewable energy from the sun.

EnergySage makes it easy to find the home solar option that is right for you with free online tools that allow you to compare quotes from pre-screened local installers and easily identify available rebates and other incentives in your area, saving customers up to $10,000.

However, with federal tax credits on electric vehicles set to end Sept. 30, 2025, and tax credits for home solar sunsetting Dec. 31, the time to act is now if you want to take advantage of thousands of dollars in potential savings.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







