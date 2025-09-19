Scientists make incredible breakthrough that could transform electric vehicles: 'It has overcome the biggest barrier'

Researchers have found a way to bypass longstanding issues with lithium-metal EV batteries, unlocking ranges of nearly 500 miles on a charge, extending battery lifespans, and enabling a super-fast charging time of just 12 minutes.

A "cohesion-inhibiting new liquid electrolyte" that's key to dramatically increasing the performance of lithium-metal batteries has been developed by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology's Frontier Research Laboratory, a joint partnership between Professor Hee Tak Kim of the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and LG Energy Solution, according to a report shared via TechXplore.

Lithium-metal battery designs offer nearly double the range of traditional lithium-ion batteries, but they've been hindered by rapid energy capacity loss due to a problem called dendritic growth.

Instead of a graphite anode, lithium is used, but tree-like lithium crystals form on the anode's surface during charging — especially rapid charging — which negatively affects battery performance and stability, the report explained.

However, the Frontier Research Laboratory joint research team identified the cause of dendrite formation as "non-uniform interfacial cohesion," which its new process effectively suppresses, even during rapid charging.

Slow-charging limitations have hindered lithium-metal battery development, but this breakthrough could change all that, especially considering the exceptional 12-minute charge time achieved.

"This research has become a key foundation for overcoming the technical challenges of lithium-metal batteries by understanding the interfacial structure. It has overcome the biggest barrier to the introduction of lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles," said Hee Tak Kim, a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

Lithium-metal EV batteries also offer increased energy density, which means they can hold at least one-third more energy per pound than lithium-ion designs, according to a report by Stanford University.

This factored into the exceptional 500-mile range and over 186,000-mile lifespan that the researchers also achieved with their battery testing.

"The four years of collaboration between LG Energy Solution and KAIST through FRL are producing meaningful results," LG Energy Solution CTO Je-Young Kim said.

"We will continue to strengthen our industry-academia collaboration to solve technical challenges and create the best results in the field of next-generation batteries."

Massachusetts-based 24M Technologies, which spun off from MIT, has developed its own energy-dense lithium-metal battery that it says can provide 1,000 miles of range from a single charge.

With reduced charging times and extended range, these lithium-metal battery designs could help alleviate the range anxiety that has prevented some consumers from choosing cleaner, more efficient vehicles.

Research has shown that EVs can utilize up to 91% of the energy from their battery and regenerative braking systems, while gas-powered vehicles top out at 25% efficiency.

Additionally, EVs don't produce tailpipe emissions, and they can be charged with electricity generated from sustainable sources.

