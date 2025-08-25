Chevrolet sparks excitement after rumors tease return of iconic model: 'The most popular format in the US'

Chevrolet drove real excitement and some controversy after teasing the return of the iconic Camaro, promising that the classic American muscle car would be more powerful than ever, according to Electrek.

However, the news came with a twist: The new Camaro will be 100% electric.

While Chevy did not release exact specs for the EV Camaro, based on existing models such as the all-electric Hummer and Blazer, observers have speculated that the new Camaro could boast power in the range of 600 to 1,000 horsepower, per Electrek.

The EV Camaro is expected to hit showrooms in fall 2026.

Despite the dramatic switch from a gas-powered Camaro to an all-electric version, it was not that change that generated the most controversy.

Commenters were most concerned about the shift from the Camaro's classic, sports car design to a more modern look inspired by the popularity of crossover utility vehicles.

"Interested only if they make a Model 3 competitor, instead of another too-tall CUV," one person commented beneath the Electrek article, referring to the popular, entry-level Tesla.

"Yes, the CUV is the most popular format in the US, but there are so few options in non-luxury sedans that you are basically stuck if you don't want to buy a Tesla, don't like the [Hyundai] Ioniq 6, and want a sport sedan or hatchback," the commenter continued.

Others agreed, questioning why Chevrolet would call the vehicle a Camaro if it bore no resemblance to the classic sports car.

"A crossover SUV Camaro would be a disappointment for Chevy enthusiasts," said another commenter. "They already make the Equinox, and we'll probably see the new Bolt as a small crossover as well."

The Camaro announcement came on the heels of General Motors revealing that the popular Chevy Bolt also would be returning for the 2027 model year.

With its revamped line of EV offerings, GM has recently leapfrogged both Ford and Hyundai to become the second-largest EV seller in the U.S. behind only Tesla, according to Electrek.

Driving an electric vehicle helps both public health and the environment while potentially saving thousands of dollars per year on gas. During operation, EVs do not release planet-heating pollution or health-harming particulate matter.

