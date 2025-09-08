Scientists make tech breakthrough that could help solve major issue with electric vehicles: 'Designed to be easily scaled up'

"It has been the major brake on commercial exploitation — until now."

Emerging battery chemistries often have a key flaw that prevents their commercialization. A long lifespan might be offset by high cost, for example.

Researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology have done some troubleshooting on lithium-sulfur batteries to address degradation that has plagued this configuration. The result could unlock promising energy storage for electric vehicles, according to Norwegian SciTech News.

It's encouraging, as the alternative pack can store more energy, charge faster, and be safer than common lithium-ion batteries, per the report. The cells use sulfur as a cathode material instead of more expensive metals, according to ScienceDirect.

"It is … an attractive and cost-effective alternative for storing energy. Especially where longevity and stability are crucial factors," Kristina Nydal, a business developer at the university, said.

The degradation is caused by a shuttling effect where lithium polysulfides move between the positive and negative electrodes during operation, causing capacity loss and a shorter lifespan. The problem is significant enough to prevent the pack from powering electric vehicles, according to the experts.

A thin coating developed through a project dubbed HiSep-II has tested well when used as a filter between the electrodes, where a separator is located. The HiSep-II is placed on the outside wall of the barrier, which prevents short circuits, per the SciTech News story.

"The coating blocks the harmful chemical substances and allows useful lithium ions to pass freely," postdoctoral fellow Önder Tekinalp said.

Testing showed that lithium-sulfur packs with HiSep-II inside had an extended lifespan by a factor of five, from 200 charge/discharge cycles to 1,000. The innovation lightens the battery by more than 440 pounds, extending EV range, according to the report.

Researchers in Australia are also working on lithium-sulfur tech with promising results, such as charge/discharge speeds of less than five minutes. Experts in South Korea are developing a version, too.

"Although HiSep-II has not yet been used in electric cars, we have shown that it can handle the shuttle effect. It has been the major brake on commercial exploitation — until now," Tekinalp said in the story.

If successfully scaled, the innovation could help expand EV adoption. Global sales are already expected by BloombergNEF to reach 22 million this year, a 25% increase over 2024.

The trend is great news for our lungs, as each EV that replaces a gas-burning ride prevents thousands of pounds of harmful tailpipe exhaust a year, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The American Lung Association reported that air pollution is associated with cancer risks, impaired lung function, and other ailments.

For HiSep-II's part, researchers are eager to continue testing the invention. They said in SciTech News that it has the potential to be used to power planes, drones, and boats.

"The production process is environmentally friendly, the technology is designed to be easily scaled up, and it can work together with today's lithium-based batteries," Tekinalp said in the report.

