New Tesla owner shares honest feelings after making sudden purchase: 'Dream car'

A young woman bought her first Tesla Model 3 and went on TikTok to explain how it's been her best adult purchase so far in life.

As Inside EVs reported, Isha (@ishawtyyy) visited a dealership not even planning to buy a car, but ended up placing an order for a new Tesla that same day. She explained in her video why she loves her new electric vehicle so much.

"I no longer have to pay for oil changes or gas …" she said. "It's one of the smoothest cars I've driven in my entire life. There are many safety features. And Tesla insurance is so cheap."

Isha explained that she loves the quality of her Tesla Model 3, including its white interior and LED strip lighting. Other features she likes are the turn signal buttons on the steering wheel, the Sentry Mode recording, and its ability to drive and park on its own.

Isha's video and firsthand review are helpful because they offer a unique perspective for others considering making a Tesla purchase.

Isha highlights many of the EV's attractive qualities and why it resonates with her personally. People who can relate to Isha may feel more confident about buying their own EV after hearing her review and seeing the car in her video.

On various social media platforms, you can learn from EV owners' firsthand accounts detailing what they love about their vehicles. From these honest, unbiased reviews, you can understand why EVs are excellent options for many drivers.

Yet, no matter what type of EV you choose, one of the most significant benefits is the vehicle's low impact on the planet. Not only will you save money on routine maintenance and fuel, but you'll also avoid releasing tailpipe pollution into the air and contribute to a cleaner atmosphere when you drive.

Isha's TikTok followers were excited for her new Tesla purchase and shared their feedback in the comments.

"It's truly the best girl car," one TikTok user agreed. "No need to ever go to a gas station."

"If someone simply sat inside and test drove one, they'd fall in love with them and buy one," another TikToker commented. "Most all haters have never even sat in one."

"Dream car," someone else shared.

