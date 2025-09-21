New report reveals incredible milestone set by automaker challenging Tesla: 'It's paying off'

"Super clear about what they are doing."

For the last few years, it felt like there was only one game in town if you were looking to buy a luxury electric vehicle. However, that's starting to change, which is great news for anyone in the market for a high-end EV.

Second-quarter sales figures from Kelley Blue Book show that the Lucid Air has officially dethroned Tesla as the best-selling luxury electric sedan in the U.S., a massive shake-up that suggests more options and innovation for drivers.

It's a monumental milestone for Lucid, one that proves the company's focus on efficiency and long-range batteries has resonated with American drivers.

More competition in the EV space is great for your wallet, leading to more options and better prices. Beyond that, switching to an electric vehicle means saving money on gas and maintenance, enjoying a quieter ride, and contributing to cleaner community air.

While some have valid concerns about mining for EV batteries, the bigger picture is key. Analysis from the International Energy Agency, summarized by Sustainability by Numbers, found that while the clean energy transition requires mining about 33 million U.S. tons of minerals annually, a staggering 16.5 billion U.S. tons of dirty fuels are extracted every year.

Plus, a Reuters report from 2021 found that the Tesla Model 3 becomes cleaner than a similar gas car after just 13,500 miles, quickly offsetting its manufacturing pollution. The data is clear: Electric cars are a much better choice for the planet, even when accounting for lithium mining.

Installing solar panels can dramatically increase the cost of owning an EV, since fueling with sunshine from your roof is much cheaper than using public chargers.

EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers, potentially saving you up to $10,000 on a solar installation. There's also helpful information available for anyone considering their next car to be electric.

This focus on efficiency is winning people over, as one driver put it to Electrek: "I love when companies are super clear about what they are doing and how. From the start Lucid set itself up as a luxury brand, that was focused on creating smaller, lighter, and more efficient parts in order to create a higher range car. They've stuck with that and it's paying off."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



