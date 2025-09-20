Honda sees surprising model surge to top of sales charts: 'A great addition to our lineup'

The Honda Prologue sold over 9,000 models in August, marking its best sales month to date.

As Electrek noted, it "quietly outsold much of the competition," and it saw an 80% increase in sales compared to the same month in 2024.

According to Honda's website, the Prologue offers three charging packages, all of which include a charging credit and 60 kWh of Electrify America introductory charging. One of the packages also comes with charging equipment.

First released in March 2024, the Prologue quickly became a bestseller, trailing only behind the Tesla Model Y. That's not bad for this automaker's first electric SUV.

In a press release distributed when the Prologue hit markets, Lance Woelfer, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales, said, "The Prologue is a great addition to our lineup, our Honda dealer network is ready, and we can't wait for our customers to get behind the wheel of our first all-electric SUV."

Clearly, customers were ready too. Part of the Prologue's appeal lies in the price. Since the EV tax credit is expiring at the end of September, Honda is offering super-cheap leasing opportunities, starting as low as $159 per month.

Deals like these are a big reason why EVs are flying off the forecourts, with customers eager to take advantage of the tax credit before the September 30 deadline.

Like all electric vehicles, the Prologue is also better for the planet. Despite the environmental harm done by lithium mining needed for EV batteries, gas-powered cars still release more pollution than EVs over their life cycle.

There are ways to make it even more environmentally friendly. Installing solar panels can lower both costs and pollution, since you'll be relying on a clean energy source for charging instead of the grid. If you'd like to compare solar installation costs, check out EnergySage.

"It's good to see that Honda is really getting their feet wet with EVs," one social media user said. "It gives more opportunities for skeptics to get more enthusiastic."

