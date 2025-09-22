Elon Musk sparks buzz with bold claims about upcoming Tesla tech: 'An absolute monster'

Tesla has unveiled its powerful new AI5 chip, the centerpiece of the company's next-generation Full Self-Driving computer, per Not a Tesla App. The upgraded hardware is built to handle greater processing demands, marking a step forward in the race to deliver safer, more reliable autonomous driving.

The AI5 chip is Tesla's most ambitious leap yet for in-car computing power. It will deliver a dramatic increase in processing capabilities compared to previous hardware — a crucial component for all FSD software. Able to crunch more data from cameras and sensors in real time, the system can make quicker and more accurate decisions while on the road.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the AI5 can reach speeds up to 50 times faster than Tesla's current HW4 system while using significantly less energy. That increased efficiency means Teslas equipped with the new chip will run cooler and more reliably over time as well as react faster in complex driving situations.

The chip promises a more seamless driving experience, from quicker decision-making to enhanced safety features. These advancements could also translate to customer savings since smoother autonomous operation could reduce wear and improve efficiency.

The announcement offered a welcome reprieve for the company, as Tesla's global sales have spiraled throughout the year. Deliveries are down as competition in the electric vehicle market intensifies, and the AI5 chip could help reignite excitement among buyers and reassert Tesla's edge.

Not a Tesla App called AI5 "an absolute monster piece of hardware." With the chip set to roll out in upcoming models, customers can expect smarter and cleaner driving, giving the company a much-needed boost in a challenging year.

