GMC raises eyebrows with incredible new feature added to electric Hummer model: 'Just got even more absurd'

The Hummer EV is far from budget-friendly, but Americans are still buying it.

GMC just turned the volume up on one of the wildest electric vehicles ever built, the 2026 Hummer EV, according to a report by InsideEVs.

Already infamous for its size, weight, and speed, the new model adds features that make it faster, more powerful, and, surprisingly, more practical.

The latest Carbon Fiber Edition now zips from 0 to 60 mph in a staggering 2.8 seconds, a tenth quicker than a Tesla Model 3 Performance, despite weighing more than twice what the Tesla weighs.

It also sports new all-terrain tires mounted on 22-inch carbon fiber wheels, a sleek Magnus Gray paint job, and a bold Velocity Ember interior aesthetic.

But there's another impressive update. The Hummer now supports bidirectional charging, meaning its massive 200-plus-kilowatt-hour battery (about the size of a king-size mattress) can power your home during a blackout or charge other EVs and devices in the wild. Add to this "King Crab Mode," a new steering function that makes it easier to handle off-road.

As InsideEVs put it, "One of the most outrageous EVs on the road just got even more absurd, and maybe even a little more practical."

Starting at $96,550, the Hummer EV is far from budget-friendly. Americans are still buying it, though. GM sold nearly 14,000 last year, and sales jumped 108% in the first quarter of 2025. Deliveries of the 2026 model begin later this year.

EVs like the Hummer offer high performance while saving you money over time by eliminating gas costs and cutting down on maintenance (no oil changes or engine repairs).

They're also better for the climate, even factoring in battery production, because they slash air pollution and require fewer materials harvested from the Earth than internal combustion engines. A Tesla Model 3, for instance, offsets its manufacturing impact in just 13,500 miles when compared with a Toyota Corolla.

While making your next car an EV is a game-changer for your wallet and the planet, you can supercharge those savings by installing home solar panels. Charging your EV on solar at home is much cheaper than using public stations or grid electricity.

EnergySage is a free resource that makes it easy to compare solar quotes and save up to $10,000 on installation. If you'd rather avoid the upfront costs, check out Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program, which can also help you secure low energy rates.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



