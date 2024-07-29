Tesla to build colossal power storage system near major city to ease peak demand: 'It will increase ... so significantly faster than the car business'

The future of clean energy is bright. With the passing of the United States' monumental Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 — which contains over $369 billion worth of climate provisions, many going toward electric vehicle tax breaks and clean energy technologies — companies have more incentives than ever to transition away from dirty energies.

Clean energy icon Tesla has taken its passion for solutions abroad, partnering with New Zealand-based power company Contact Energy to build a 100-megawatt battery storage system, as explained by Teslarati. To be constructed in Glenbrook, near Auckland, the project will cost up to $163 million NZD, which is $99.4 million USD.

The battery storage project is set to power up to 44,000 homes for over two hours during peak demand in winter, per The New Zealand Herald. Utilizing Tesla Megapack 2XL battery units, the project is designed for quick deployments.

A battery storage system is charged by electricity generated from renewable energy such as wind and solar power. Battery software coordinates energy production, and control systems decide when to store energy or release to the grid. These systems maintain energy flow while keeping costs down.

The contract with Contact Energy also includes the possibility to extend battery capacity up to 130 MW.

"[The] Tesla team did a great job executing in a tough environment, and energy storage deployments of Megapack, in particular, reached an all-time high in Q1, leading to record profitability for the energy business. … It will increase. We actually know it will, so significantly faster than the car business as we expected," CEO Elon Musk said.

In recent years, Tesla has reached milestones that have significantly impacted the automotive industry, customers, and planet. For example, the Model Y has become the best-selling vehicle in Denmark, breaking a 10-year record, and it's set to become the first EV to claim that designation globally. Tesla's enhancements to its fleet of EVs, such as the Model S, have made such vehicles more affordable to customers while lowering their air pollution.

The company has also made groundbreaking advancements in battery technology at its Gigafactory in Texas, producing its 20 millionth 4680 battery cell.

With Tesla's expansion in energy solutions, communities can experience more affordable and consistent power. "Good for New Zealand, good for Tesla," one reader commented.

