Tesla confirms production milestone at Gigafactory Texas that could impact future of electric vehicle manufacturing: 'The goal is to keep it that way'

The news from Gigafactory Texas is encouraging, and it could mean more electric vehicles will hit the consumer market soon.

Tesla hit a new milestone last month at its Gigafactory Texas that could be a game-changer for the future of electric vehicles.

On March 20, Cybertruck posted an image to X, formerly known as Twitter, of the Gigafactory Texas team posing outside its warehouse with the caption, "Produced over 1k Cybertrucks' worth of 4680 cells at Giga Texas last week!"

Produced over 1k Cybertrucks' worth of 4680 cells at Giga Texas last week! pic.twitter.com/DkIrGr2zTF — Cybertruck (@cybertruck) March 20, 2024

The post marked a rare glimpse into Cybertruck production, as Tesla has not released a report on the number of Cybertrucks it has made. According to Electrek, Tesla hired an experienced semiconductor manufacturing executive to help ramp up battery cell production in 2024.

In January, a Tesla executive allayed concerns regarding any barriers to production of the 4680 battery cell in an earnings call, saying, "To date, 4680 production is ahead of the ramp with actually weeks of finished cell inventory, and the goal is to keep it that way, not only for Cyber[truck], but for our future vehicle programs."

The news from Gigafactory Texas — which houses 10 million square feet of factory floor for manufacturing of the Tesla Model Y and Cybertruck — is encouraging, and it could mean more electric vehicles will hit the consumer market soon.

There are over 26 million electric cars on the road, according to the International Energy Agency, a 60% increase compared to 2021. Electric cars can reduce planet-warming pollution, reduce reliance on dirty energy sources, and save money. Solar Reviews suggests that you could save up to $35,000 over five years by switching from a gas-powered car to an electric car.

Tesla is progressing in making electric cars more affordable, as it has lowered the price of its Model S and X vehicles — the Model X now qualifies for a U.S. tax credit. Meanwhile, the company is providing more convenient and affordable opportunities for electric vehicles, such as $2 ride-shares in Tampa, Florida, and free Supercharger adapters for qualifying Ford owners.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company aims to build 250,000 Cybertrucks a year by 2025, per Jalopnik.

"Congratulations to the Giga Texas cell team!" one user commented on the post.

"Baby steps are better than falling down," a YouTube user said.

