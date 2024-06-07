Publication names Tesla Energy as top company in its market: 'Pioneering the future of energy'

Though Tesla Energy launched in 2015, the company still had an output of nearly 15 GWh in battery energy storage systems as of 2023.

Tesla Energy is making major headway in the energy storage industry, and it's finally getting the credit it deserves for its massive growth, according to a recent article published in Teslarati.

The recognition comes from Energy Digital's Top 10 publication, which spotlighted global companies leading the way toward a more sustainable future.

Tesla came out on top, earning the title as the No. 1 energy storage company in the world on Energy Digital's list. It ranked above top industry competitors such as Albemarle, GE Vernova, Vivint Solar, Enphase Energy, Energizer, and Panasonic.

"Tesla has been growing its energy storage business in recent years. Established as a key player in the electric automotive industry, it has diversified its offerings to include battery storage — now one of its strongest offerings," said Energy Digital.

One of the main reasons behind Tesla's impressive rank is the company's battery output and diverse portfolio. Though Tesla Energy launched in 2015 — more recently than its competitors — the company still had an output of 14.7GWh in battery energy storage systems as of 2023.

Energy storage companies like Tesla are helping drive progress toward a cleaner, more sustainable future. Two of its leading products are the Powerwall, a home battery that pairs with solar energy, and the Megapack, a large-scale battery that charges commercial spaces with clean energy.

Part of Tesla's work toward creating a sustainable future includes making their energy products and electric vehicles more affordable. Tesla recently lowered the price of the Model S, helping consumers save money on EVs while also encouraging the switch to more environmentally friendly cars.

Compared to gas-powered cars, EVs have a significantly lower environmental impact. EVs produce zero tailpipe pollution and require less consistent maintenance over the long term.

Recent updates to the EV tax credit have also incentivized consumers to purchase electric vehicles by making it easier to redeem their $7,500 credit. As of January 1, 2024, consumers can apply the credit at the point of purchase rather than filing the claim with their tax return.

"Tesla is widely regarded as pioneering the future of energy thanks to its work in solar and battery storage, leading the renewable energy sector by providing innovative and efficient solutions for homeowners and businesses alike," said Energy Digital.

