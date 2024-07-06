Driver sparks outrage with photo of car blocking EV parking spots at workplace: 'I don't understand people's aggression towards electric cars'

Electric vehicles have gained recognition from many — but not always the approval from that recognition.

While the popularity of EVs continues to outshine traditional gas-powered vehicles, others may resist the shift toward electrification.

One Redditor took to r/mildlyinfuriating with a post demonstrating this resistance in action. The photos showed a vehicle parked across three spaces reserved for EVs. The EV parking spaces are within a parking structure of the original poster's work location, signaling the action was intentional.

"Purposely blocking 3 reserved spaces for electric cars at my work," the OP said.

EVs have been embraced by many automakers, including Ford, which launched an all-electric Explorer, and BMW, which announced the Vision Neue Klasse X, an electric sport activity concept vehicle.

Thanks to the EV, solar panel, and energy storage giant Tesla driving (pun intended) the popularity of modern vehicle design, a variety of options are available compared to past years.

EV prices, however, have always been a concern among would-be consumers. Thankfully, the federal government's Inflation Reduction Act offers substantial incentives to make purchasing EVs cheaper. For instance, you could receive up to a $7,500 tax credit for a new EV or $4,000 for a used one.

Additionally, purchasing an EV is advantageous for the planet. According to a report by CleanTechnica, some electric vehicle models surpass gas-powered cars in fuel efficiency, with the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Lucid Air achieving an impressive 140 miles per gallon equivalent.

This is more than double the highest-rated fuel economy for gasoline vehicles, which is around 60 mpg. This helps lower fuel costs and reduce air pollution, as EVs release no exhaust.

While it's frustrating that people deliberately block access to EV parking spaces, the movement to adopt energy-efficient means of transportation has not slowed down.

"I don't understand people's aggression towards electric cars," one user commented.

"Talk to the building's security. They'll probably have it towed," another wrote.

