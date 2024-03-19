New photos of stylish Tesla Model 3 refresh spark excitement: 'The most fun vehicle I've ever had the privilege to drive'

"This is the best EV all-around for your buck. Hands down."

The Tesla Model 3 Performance has gotten a stylish upgrade — and new models have already been spotted on the streets.

A Reddit user saw one of the vehicles in Santa Monica, California, and indicated in their post that it boasts updated sports seats, which are expected to be larger, more comfortable, and more supportive than standard seats.

Photo Credit: Reddit

And although the picture features engineering vehicle camouflage, Electrek noted that the front lip of the car has also undergone a facelift, which the outlet sees as evidence that the so-called "Highland" update will feature some all-new hardware.

Electrek also pointed out that previous upgrades to the Model 3 Performance barely made a noticeable difference from their predecessors, as they only featured improved braking and a spoiler on the motor, which didn't yield any visible changes to the car's structure.

Tesla's innovations and attractive style have helped electric vehicles break into the mainstream around the world — a major win for the environment, as EVs don't pollute when driven like traditional gas-guzzlers, one of which releases more than 10,000 pounds of carbon pollution from its tailpipe each year.

The updates to the Model 3 Performance are just one of numerous exciting developments at the company.

Tesla recently announced its plans to add to its Supercharger network, release a product that allows Cybertrucks to power entire homes during a power outage, and produce a more affordable EV. It also slashed prices for certain models in Canada last month.

Electrek users expressed their enthusiasm for the car and its upgrades.

"This is the best EV all-around for your buck. Hands down," one commenter wrote.

"The M3P is the most fun vehicle I've ever had the privilege to drive," another person said. "They should make it stand out from the standard M3 for the markup in price. To be honest nobody needs that much acceleration, but it sure is exhilarating."

