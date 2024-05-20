New study finds traffic-linked pollution to be major cause of severe cognitive decline: 'The findings ... will alarm anyone living in a town or city'

It's no secret that air pollution is bad for our health, but a groundbreaking new study suggests that the consequences may be even more severe than we thought.

According to researchers at Emory University in Atlanta, exposure to high levels of traffic-related air pollution could significantly increase the risk of developing dementia, even for those without a genetic predisposition to the condition.

What's happening?

The study found that people living in areas with high levels of traffic-related air pollution, specifically fine particulate matter (PM2.5), are more likely to develop plaques in the brain associated with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

The researchers examined brain tissue from 224 deceased Atlanta residents, 90% of whom had been diagnosed with some form of dementia.

As reported by the Guardian, "The findings, which will alarm anyone living in a town or city, but particularly those living near busy roads, add to the harms already known to be caused by road traffic pollution, ranging from climate change to respiratory diseases."

Why is this research concerning?

This discovery is particularly worrying for those living in urban areas near busy roads. Previous research has already linked traffic-related air pollution to a range of health problems, including respiratory diseases. Now, it seems that even our cognitive health may be at risk.

Interestingly, the study found that the link between air pollution and Alzheimer's was stronger in people who did not carry the main gene variant associated with the disease. This suggests that environmental factors like air pollution may be a significant cause of dementia, even for those not genetically predisposed to it.

What's being done about air pollution?

We can all take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the harmful effects of air pollution.

One simple solution is to use an air purifier in your home, especially if you live near a busy road. Look for a model with a HEPA filter, which can remove 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Another way to reduce your exposure to air pollution is to choose active transportation whenever possible. Walking, biking, or taking public transit instead of driving can help reduce the amount of PM2.5 in the air while also providing a host of other health benefits.

On a larger scale, supporting policies and initiatives that reduce traffic-related air pollution can make a big difference. This might include advocating for better public transportation, stricter emissions standards for vehicles, or the creation of more green spaces in urban areas.

By taking action to reduce our exposure to air pollution, we can not only protect our cognitive health, but we can also contribute to a healthier, more sustainable future for all.

