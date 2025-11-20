Government officials issue dire warning that the US could experience 100-fold increase in blackouts — here's what homeowners need to know

The U.S. Department of Energy released a report with a dire prediction about the country's energy consumption over the summer, noting that the "status quo is unsustainable."

What's happening?

The DOE predicted that blackouts could increase by 100 times in the next five years if the U.S. continues to retire reliable energy sources and fails to grow the grid at the same pace as AI innovation, as the data centers that power AI consume as much energy as some countries.

The report also maintained the Trump administration's stance that dirty fuels should be a significant part of the country's energy mix, along with nuclear — a low-carbon, always-on energy source that is much safer than some might believe.

However, the administration has remained closed off to investments in clean energy sources such as solar and wind, saying that previous policies favoring them created a "national energy emergency." Critics say scapegoating energy sources like solar and wind for the country's blackout woes could leave the U.S. less prepared to truly achieve energy security and independence — goals Americans broadly support — and contribute to ever-rising electricity bills.

Why is this important?

Myriad factors can cause blackouts. First, the U.S. grid is aging. Bank of America estimated in a July report that 31% of transmission and 46% of distribution infrastructure are approaching or beyond their useful life. More frequent and intense extreme weather events aren't helping matters, straining systems that are already on the edge of collapse.

Many homeowners are preventing blackouts with rooftop solar panels paired with battery storage. Going solar is also one of the best ways to drastically reduce energy bills while also slashing pollution from dirty fuels — such as coal and gas — that acts as fuel for storms. If you're interested in installing panels, TCD's free Solar Explorer tool can help you obtain quotes from trusted solar installers.

Other factors contributing to blackouts include grid mismanagement and the emergence of new technologies, including AI. Because it can rapidly analyze complex patterns, AI could benefit the grid by helping utility providers nip problems in the bud before they occur.

However, the massive energy demands of AI data centers are a hurdle in effectively utilizing AI for this purpose without contributing to blackouts.

What's being done about this?

This fall, the DOE put forth a plan aimed at commercializing nuclear fusion, known as the "holy grail" of clean energy. Fusion would provide the country with a virtually limitless, clean energy source that doesn't produce long-lived radioactive waste (unlike fission), though realizing it at scale is likely many years away.

Many lawmakers across political lines endorse an "all of the above" energy approach, recognizing the benefits of solar and wind, which can be generally brought online more quickly than fossil fuel projects and contribute to cleaner, healthier communities. Projects and policies in Texas, Utah, California, Florida, and Ohio and more are supporting clean-energy growth.

On an individual level, you can add home solar panels.

If the upfront cost of panels doesn't fit into your budget, Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing plans require no money down and can stabilize your energy rates.

