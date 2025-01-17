Report uncovers disturbing secret tech companies are keeping about artificial intelligence: 'The trend … is worrying'

This lack of transparency keeps people in the dark about the true impact of AI.

Artificial intelligence might feel futuristic and exciting, but behind its rapid rise lies an environmental toll tech companies aren't eager to talk about.

What's happening?

As reported by the Byte, a report published by the Guardian suggested that AI data centers are guzzling energy and water at alarming rates. At the top of these polluters are the big five tech companies: Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta.

AI relies on massive data centers packed with servers that use enormous amounts of energy — with some estimates suggesting they could account for up to 8% of global energy use by 2030. In addition to energy usage, they also require staggering amounts of water for cooling.

For example, Microsoft's data centers in Iowa used 11.5 million gallons of water in just one year to support AI development. As demand for AI grows, so does the strain on our already limited energy and water resources.

Why are AI data centers concerning?

The environmental impact of AI goes far beyond electricity bills. Data centers run on dirty energy that releases a lot of harmful gas pollution, which contributes to Earth's overheating.

Meanwhile, the strain on water supplies exacerbates drought conditions in areas already struggling with limited resources. If this trend continues unchecked, we could see ripple effects across ecosystems, public health, and local economies reliant on clean water.

"The trend in those emissions is worrying," said the report. "If these five companies were one country, the sum of their 'location-based' emissions in 2022 would rank them as the 33rd highest-emitting country, behind the Philippines and above Algeria."

What's being done about AI data centers?

Tech companies aren't being upfront about how much pollution their AI data centers create. They often lump AI energy use into general energy reports, making it hard to see how much power these systems really consume. This lack of transparency keeps people in the dark about the true impact of AI, making it harder to hold companies accountable for their energy choices.

Everyday users can push for transparency and see through greenwashing tactics by questioning companies about their sustainability practices and choosing platforms that prioritize eco-friendly operations.

Ultimately, while AI holds enormous potential, its environmental cost can't be ignored. As awareness grows, so does the urgency for tech companies to innovate responsibly — because a smarter future shouldn't come at the planet's expense.

