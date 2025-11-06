Department of Energy unveils ambitious plan to tap into unlimited energy source: 'Deliver large-scale integration'

The technology could transform the world's energy systems within the next decade.

The U.S. Department of Energy has released a detailed road map to commercialize nuclear fusion power, a technology that could transform the world's energy systems within the next decade.

The document, published Oct. 16, identifies the barriers that still stand in the way of making fusion — the same process that powers the sun — practical and scalable.

According to Utility Dive, it also sets milestones for testing and private-sector development, with a goal of achieving large-scale fusion energy deployment in the 2030s.

Fusion energy has long been considered the holy grail of clean power because it could produce vast amounts of electricity without releasing carbon pollution or long-lived radioactive waste.

Unlike current nuclear fission reactors, fusion joins rather than splits atoms, offering the potential for safe, virtually limitless clean energy if commercialized.

If successful, it could revolutionize clean power by offering a stable, 24/7 alternative to dirty fuels and even complement renewables such as solar energy and wind.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

A fusion-powered grid could reduce reliance on volatile energy markets, lower electricity costs for consumers, and dramatically cut planet-warming emissions.

The road map highlights six challenge areas, including structural materials, plasma-facing components, and fuel-cycle management. It warns that "the exceptional materials degradation caused by large quantities of fusion neutrons is one of the single largest factors limiting the economics and safety of fusion energy."

Researchers will need to work out whether existing materials can withstand the intense conditions expected in future power plants, reported Utility Dive.

Over the next two to three years, the DOE plans for the public sector to begin designing large-scale testing facilities and advancing research on neutron sources. At the same time, the private sector will continue developing experimental systems.

Companies such as Commonwealth Fusion Systems, which is building a demonstration machine in Massachusetts, are already moving toward producing "first plasma in 2026 and net fusion energy shortly after," reported Utility Dive.

The DOE envisions that early commercial plants could begin operating within five to 10 years, alongside new government facilities designed to "deliver large-scale integration blanket-tritium fuel cycle facilities" and other essential systems.

The department's plan also builds on the recent momentum of public investment in next-generation energy systems, similar to programs under the Inflation Reduction Act that helped expand clean energy infrastructure nationwide.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.