Former reactor operator, mom reveals what she wishes people knew about nuclear power: 'It's time to get loud'

A majority of Americans support incorporating more nuclear energy into the U.S. grid — but Heather Hoff wasn't always part of this group.

Born not long after the 1979 Three Mile Island accident in Pennsylvania, Hoff, a mother and former reactor operator, grew up surrounded by significant questions about the low-pollution power source's safety.

But life circumstances and curiosity led her down a rabbit hole that ultimately acquainted her with nuclear power as a beneficial, affordable, and reliable source of clean energy — so much so that in 2016, she co-founded the nonprofit organization Mothers for Nuclear with one of her friends, Kristin Zaitz.

For Hoff, a series of "unsatisfying" jobs after college, ranging from retail sales to working harvest season at a winery, ultimately saw her apply for a role at Diablo Canyon nuclear plant in San Luis Obispo, California.

Despite some of her prior reservations, Hoff was determined to understand every aspect of the power process, such as how much radiation is safe and what happens to the waste, to figure out both if this was a feasible career for her and if nuclear seemed like a sustainable power source for the grid.

"My curiosity turned to excitement as I found answers to all these hard questions, and I gradually changed my mind about nuclear," Hoff, now a procedure writer at the plant, told The Cool Down.

Hoff's experience working in one of the most regulated energy industries in the world assuaged her fears about nuclear energy.

"It's safer to work at a nuclear power plant than at a grocery store!" Hoff told The Cool Down. Information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics supported the statement and revealed that careers in fast-food restaurants and real estate can also be more dangerous, per nonprofit organization ProCon.org.

Given the pop culture depictions of nuclear energy many of us grew up with, it's not surprising that Hoff's initial outlook on the power source was less than favorable.

But despite what you may see on shows like "The Simpsons," Hoff assures that nuclear "waste" doesn't actually consist of glowing green goo.

"[Nuclear waste consists of] a rod filled with small metallic pellets, each about the size of a gummy bear, and it can't really spill out or leak or even hurt anyone," she explained, adding that nearly 95% of this "waste" can actually be recycled to create more clean energy.

"Nuclear is also the only energy source that tracks, manages, and stores 100% of our used fuel," she added. "The containers are so safe you could have a picnic next to them."

And as for those recognizable white clouds coming from nuclear "smoke stacks"? They aren't made of smoke at all — and they don't contain toxic, health-harming particles. It's just water vapor.

Hoff explained that becoming a mom was a major driving influence in her change of heart about nuclear power, which helped inspire her to share her knowledge and lived experience with other busy parents.

"As I drove to work every day for years up miles of protected coastline, I started to appreciate how nuclear energy could help protect my child's future," Hoff shared with The Cool Down. "Our one tiny nuclear plant makes 10% of California's electricity … with minimal impacts on nature."

On the other hand, burning dirty fuel sources is the primary driver behind our planet's accelerated overheating, with more than 75% of heat-trapping gas pollution generated by oil, gas, and coal.

As a result, dangerous weather events have become more frequent and severe, threatening our communities and impacting our quality of life, particularly for our children.

While solar and wind power are clean, affordable, and improve climate resilience — and scientists have made advancements in energy storage systems — these sources alone can't meet the immense demand for non-polluting and low-carbon power in the United States.

That makes nuclear, an always-on power source, a crucial source of non-polluting energy to help tackle some of our toughest energy challenges.

Data shows that people have caught on to the benefits of nuclear power. According to the Pew Research Center, most Americans already support incorporating more nuclear energy into the U.S. grid.

"Nuclear supporters have been the silent majority for a long time," Hoff said. "It's time to get loud."

Having once had plenty of concerns herself, Hoff affirmed the need for open dialogue and education about nuclear plants, which are much safer to live next to than some might believe.

When thinking of living near a nuclear power plant, some people might erroneously picture a scenario like Cancer Alley, a toxic stretch along the Mississippi River with more than 200 petrochemical plants, where residents experience high rates of cancer and respiratory disease, as well as maternal, reproductive, and newborn health issues. However, it is proximity to dirty energy plants that poses these major health risks.

According to a study from Harvard, air pollution from dirty energy was linked to more than 8 million deaths in 2018 (about one in five globally).

Meanwhile, Our World in Data estimates nuclear is the second-safest form of energy behind solar. And, as noted by the U.S. Department of Energy, eating a banana exposes people to more radiation than living next to a nuclear plant.

As someone who previously felt doubts about the safety of nuclear, Hoff has emphasized the importance of patience, empathy, and kindness in the quest to protect the planet for future generations.

"People's fears are real to them, and it's not fair to dismiss their concerns, even if they're based on misunderstanding," Hoff told The Cool Down. "I had many of the same concerns, and it helps people to feel heard before they can release their emotions and turn to the facts."

Along with Mothers for Nuclear, the #ComeClean campaign is among the initiatives supporting connective conversations about nuclear energy. Hoff says she joined the campaign to help educate the public and "normalize support for clean nuclear energy," as well as to encourage a healthy and safe future for her loved ones.

"Our families don't have to breathe toxic chemicals just so the lights stay on," Hoff said. "Even in extreme weather, nuclear plants keep running, so my daughter and all our loved ones can stay safe during bad storms. What family wouldn't want those things?"