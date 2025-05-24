Historic new law could change how millions of Americans power their homes: 'It's just a good thing'

Utah just became the first state in the country to pass a law supporting a fast-growing solar technology already making waves abroad: balcony solar.

Popularized in Germany, balcony solar systems are exactly what they sound like: one or two lightweight panels that hang over a balcony or attach to a patio railing and plug directly into an outlet. While the devices only generate around 800 watts (about half the output of a hairdryer), that's enough to run a small fridge or charge electronics.

Earlier this year, Utah's legislature passed HB 340, a bipartisan bill that removes some of the red tape preventing these plug-and-play systems from being used in the U.S.

Namely, it exempts portable solar devices from rules that normally require solar owners to sign a formal agreement with their local utility provider. This is a process that nearly doubles the cost of going solar.

Supporters see balcony solar as a cost-effective solution to rising energy needs. "Even the small solar array associated with my van could be a source of a small bit of electricity on most days," one user commented. "Widespread use could make a significant difference in renewable energy."

But there is a catch: None of the current balcony systems on the market meet the U.S. electrical code or have UL (Underwriters Laboratories) certification, which means they're not legal to use (yet).

A coalition of entrepreneurs and scientists is already working to change that. With funding from the Department of Energy, companies like GismoPower are partnering with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory to establish safety standards and push for changes to the National Electrical Code.

Advocates are hopeful these changes could unlock a wave of adoption, just like in Germany, where nearly 55% of the nation's power comes from renewable sources, with solar accounting for 12% of that.

The long-term goal of these efforts is to give communities more freedom — freedom to access clean energy and have more control over their utility bills.

"It's just a good thing if you set up a system so people have a way to take care of as much of their own problems as they can," said Raymond Ward, the Republican state representative who sponsored the Utah bill.

