Solar experts urge homeowners to quickly upgrade after new policy slashes red tape for installations: 'Potentially saving thousands'

"Truly one of the last bipartisan issues."

The Sunshine State is finally making it easier to cash in on its namesake sun thanks to a new Florida law that is tackling permitting delays that have long discouraged rooftop solar adoption.

According to EnergySage, a leading marketplace and authority on home solar with objective and independent expertise, Florida has overhauled the permit application process in a move that could save homeowners thousands of dollars and crucial time.

"A new law that went into effect July 1st promises to slash permitting delays and cut red tape for homeowners who go solar — potentially saving thousands in soft costs," EnergySage's Meredith Shubel wrote.

For homeowners looking to cut energy costs and reduce pollution, solar remains one of the best investments, and EnergySage's free tools make it easier than ever to compare quotes, understand incentives, and get personalized solar estimates.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

The bipartisan law, HB 683, requires local governments to approve permits for rooftop solar systems within five business days or automatically issue them. The law also reduces paperwork, allows private and virtual inspections, and supports automated permitting software.

These reforms arrive just as Congress voted to eliminate the 30% federal solar tax credit for systems installed after 2025; President Trump signed this into law with the "Big Beautiful Bill." Now, homeowners must install solar systems before the end of 2025 to claim the full 30% credit (worth $9,000 on average).

Florida now joins Texas, Minnesota, and New Jersey in accelerating solar permitting and reducing soft costs, inspections, and delays that can add to the price of solar.

One of the major benefits of solar panels is their ability to reduce your electric bill to as little as $0. EnergySage can save customers up to $10,000 off installations by helping customers explore options and claim available incentives. The company's state-by-state mapping tool shows average installation costs and policy nuances (like this Florida bill) so homeowners can find the best solar deal possible.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Fast permitting timelines are crucial because homeowners must quickly complete their solar installations before the end of 2025 to qualify for the soon-to-expire federal tax credit, and administrative delays could lead people to miss out on huge savings.

"Over six years, we worked every angle — with lawmakers, regulators, local governments, agencies, building officials, industry groups, and trades — building this policy, carefully, inside the state's private provider statute," Justin Hoysradt, co-founder of a Florida-based solar company, said in a LinkedIn post about the law.

Comments praised the bill and those involved in its success, with one person writing, "Well done! Solar is truly one of the last bipartisan issues when you talk to folks!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.