Shocking new survey reveals nearly 80% of Floridians back these clean energy initiatives: 'Voters across the political spectrum understand'

During politically polarizing times, Americans actually agree on a lot of basics, even if they may offer different solutions for getting there — look no further than the desire for lower energy bills.

A new survey of likely 2026 general election voters in Florida reveals a strong interest in clean energy development, with nearly 80% of respondents voicing their support.

This includes nearly two-thirds of Republican voters. Meanwhile, 57% said they'd be less likely to vote for a candidate who opposes policies to boost overall energy development. The survey also revealed interest in solar projects. Two-thirds of voters said they'd be more likely to vote for a candidate who supported solar, including 54% of Republicans.

"Pocketbook issues are clearly the No. 1 issue of concern going into the 2026 election cycle, and connecting the dots here it's very easy to see that Florida voters across the political spectrum understand that diversifying our portfolio and taking an 'all of the above approach' is going to be key to actually bringing their costs down," Zachary Colletti, executive director of Conservatives for Clean Energy — which conducted the survey — told the Florida Phoenix.

At a statewide level, the Florida Public Service Commission expects solar to grow to 28% of the Sunshine State's energy mix by 2032 — up from 8% at the time of its 2024 report.

"Solar power has been getting a bad rap as of late, mostly because the public does not want to see green space turned into solar farms — which is totally understandable," Tampa Bay Young Republicans President Jake Hoffman wrote in a recent email to the Florida Phoenix. "However, solar farms are not the only solar solution.

"If we want to be serious about filling the immediate need for energy independence, our government should be accelerating all forms of energy and solar energy with battery storage in locations that make sense as a major part of that equation."

The fact that solar and wind projects have shorter build timelines may be one reason voters see them as an attractive solution, with seven in 10 voters viewing energy independence as a matter of national security, according to the Conservatives for Clean Energy poll.

Bobby Noble, senior program manager for EPRI's Gas Turbine Research and Development, told S&P Global that wait times for gas-fired turbines are currently five to seven years.

There's also the reality that solar and wind systems don't release pollution when generating electricity, whereas coal, oil, and gas spew fumes linked to health complications.

Meanwhile, 2023 comments from former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, who declared for the Republican race for governor, offer measured insight into how Florida might implement a timeline for reducing its dependence on polluting fuels.

"We are looking at ways — including clean energy ways — to make sure that we are not ever subject to brownouts and blackouts," he said in part, per the Florida Phoenix.

"... If I had a magic wand and I could say, 'All energy is clean energy and we will never use fossil fuels again and we can do that tomorrow at no cost,' I would do it," he added. "Everybody should want a clean future. But that's not realistic."

