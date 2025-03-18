Homeowners honestly review solar panels after two years of off-grid living: 'We are using power in a completely different way'

"We have so much power that we don't know what to do with it."

After living off-the-grid for two years now, one couple shared their experience going solar.

Located in North Idaho, Riley and Courtney (@AmbitionStrikes) installed a shipping container for their battery storage, insulating the inside and burying the exterior to keep the batteries warm and prevent freezing. They then built their solar array on top of the shipping container, which allows Riley and Courtney to tilt the panels at the most optimal angle for gathering sunlight.

Another benefit of the solar's tilt design is they never have to manually clear off snow stuck on the panels. Even during winter, when there was less sunlight and more cloud cover, Riley and Courtney never ran out of power, thanks to their battery storage system.

"Now, winter is over, spring is here, and we are using power in a completely different way," says Courtney. "We have so much power that we don't know what to do with it."

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on your utility bills while reducing your environmental impact. After initial installation costs, you can expect to save about $1,500 each year. Plus, you'll reduce the total amount of pollution your household generates, which is a major win for the environment.

To learn more about solar installation estimates and compare quotes in your area, check out EnergySage's free online tools.

Making the switch to solar energy sooner rather than later could be the difference between saving thousands of dollars. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can qualify for an average of $4,600 in tax benefits. However, President Donald Trump has stated he intends to remove these subsidies, though this would ultimately require an act of Congress.

YouTubers were intrigued by Riley and Courtney's off-grid lifestyle and eager to learn more about solar energy.

"I never had any intention to install solar power to my house, but the more I watch these videos, the more interested I get!" wrote one user.

