Paris Hilton faces backlash after images of private jet with shocking features surface: 'What a total waste'

Paris Hilton has once again sparked controversy, this time after images of her newly renovated, pink-adorned private jet circulated online.

The images reignited the debate over the impact that the lifestyles of the ultra-rich have on the environment and public health.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Posting to the r/AircraftInteriors subreddit, a Redditor shared the images, along with a detailed explanation of the refurbishment that resulted in a custom look, inside and out.

Some commenters were not impressed, and it had nothing to do with the plane's appearance.

"Wow, what a total waste," one person responded.

"Yet I have to use paper straws and drive an EV," chimed in another, reflecting how a different set of rules seems to apply for the ultra-wealthy.

Experts have warned for years about the incredibly damaging toll that private jets take on the environment and human health.

According to Oxfam, a round-trip private jet flight from New York to London generates as much planet-heating pollution as the average U.K. resident would create in 11 years.

As heat-trapping pollution results in rising global temperatures, sea-level rise, and more extreme weather events, the rest of the world's population is increasingly paying the price for the extravagance of the world's wealthiest people.

The tragic result has been actual lives lost.

In a 2023 study, Oxfam concluded that the heat-trapping pollution generated by the richest 1% of humanity is enough to cause an extra 1.3 million heat-related deaths.

"The super-rich are treating our planet like their personal playground, setting it ablaze for pleasure and profit," said Amitabh Behar, Oxfam's international executive director.

"Their dirty investments and luxury toys — private jets and yachts — aren't just symbols of excess; they're a direct threat to people and the planet," Behar continued.

Hilton was just the latest megarich celebrity to be called out for their private jet use, joining a list that has included Kim Kardashian, Prince Harry, Taylor Swift, Elon Musk, Kylie Jenner, and Kid Rock, among many others.

