Kim Kardashian sparks backlash after unveiling $55 million upgrade to private jet: 'I wanted it to feel like an extension of me'

by Antonella Gina Fleitas
Kim Kardashian's luxury lifestyle keeps reaching new levels (and the planet pays the price).

According to Supercar Blondie, Kim gave fans a tour of her private jet, Kim Air, after spending a jaw-dropping $55 million on custom upgrades. And yes, nearly everything inside is covered in cashmere.

The jet itself, a Gulfstream G650ER, originally cost around $95 million. But for Kim, that wasn't quite enough. She wanted the space to feel cozy, soft, and camera-ready. 

"I wanted it to feel like an extension of me and an extension of my home," she said in the episode of The Kardashians, showing off the plush makeover.

Inside, the jet is wrapped in pale, neutral tones, with light wood finishes, soft lighting, and walls and seats covered in cashmere, from top to bottom. 

"Usually planes are dark with lighter leather," Kim explained. "Mine, I had custom, all-light wood. I had a bathroom put in the front and a bathroom put in the back. Every seat has its own phone charger."

Sounds cozy, but not everyone's impressed.

When Kim first showed off Kim Air, a popular Entertainment Tonight video was flooded with comments calling it out. 

One user said, "Well she doesn't care about the climate and isn't bothered about flight shaming." Another added, "Purely tacky!"

But why are people so mad? Well, because private jets are one of the most polluting ways to travel. They can release dozens of times more carbon emissions per passenger than commercial flights or trains. And when public figures frequently fly in them, it sends a message that comfort and status matter more than climate responsibility.

While most of us don't have private jets, there are still ways we can make more planet-friendly travel choices, like driving an electric car or using public transport.

It is also important to stay as informed as possible to make the best decisions we can. Yes, a lot of brands and influencers say they're eco-friendly, but their actions tell a different story

Maybe we can't stop Kim from buying the next private jet, but we can surely do our part to try to take care of the planet.

