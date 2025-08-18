Prince Harry sparks backlash after comments resurface amid private jet use: 'The biggest hypocrite'

"While we pick paper over plastic, they circle the globe in private jets."

Prince Harry is once again facing criticism for speaking on a topic in a way that is misaligned with the British royal family's actions.

A resurfaced video of the royal speaking out about global disasters at the 2022 United Nations General Assembly has reignited a wave of backlash on the social platform X, with many people pointing to his past use of private jets as a glaring contradiction.

"Climate change [is] wreaking havoc on our planet," Harry said in the clip, filmed during the speech. "The most vulnerable [are] suffering the most of all."

Those with a certain level of celebrity sometimes run into security concerns that make it more understandable to fly private, though it does raise the question of the necessity to travel at all when that's the case or whether any private flight could be done in "carpool" fashion with enough other people to massively drive down the pollution per passenger.

It's not the first time Harry has been accused of eco-hypocrisy. In June, he faced similar pushback after flying private to Shanghai to speak at a conference urging the travel industry to embrace sustainable practices.

Like many members of the British royal family, Harry has publicly supported climate solutions while contributing to the problem. One Eco Experts analysis pegged the monarchy's annual carbon footprint at nearly 6,000 tons, a staggering figure compared with the average Brit's 10-ton yearly footprint.

While some members of the royal family, including Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have made efforts to reduce pollution — such as advocating for sustainable fashion — those actions are often overshadowed by headlines of luxury travel.

Harry has publicly defended his travel choices in the past, once explaining to Time reporters, "I spend 99% of my life traveling the world by commercial, occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe."

That said, there are better ways to travel with the planet in mind. Swapping private flights for commercial airlines and relying more on virtual speaking engagements are two ways high-profile figures can model the kind of responsible behavior they advocate for.

At a time when communities around the world are dealing with record heat, flooding, and other critical climate issues, critics say it's more important than ever for leaders to walk the walk.

"This man is THE biggest hypocrite in the world," one person posted on X in response to the video. That may be an exaggeration, but the general sentiment of needing to walk the walk was clear across many commenters.

Another added: "It's not a climate crisis — it's a hypocrisy crisis. While we pick paper over plastic, they circle the globe in private jets."

